EXCLUSIVE: For 'Bheegi Palkein', Smita Patil Was Paid Rs 1001, Raj Babbar Re 1, Reveals Sisir Mishra
Born and brought up in Berhampur, Mishra, called 'Dronacharya' of Odia Cinema received the Padma Shri in 2018 for his contribution to the film industry,
Published : January 17, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
By Samir Kumar Acharya
Berhampur: Veteran filmmaker and Padma Shri awardee Sisir Mishra, the man who has helmed films like Bheegi Palkein (Hindi), Billoo Baadshah (Hindi), Sindura Bindu (Odia), Aseema: Beyond Boundaries (Hindi), Kaala Samrajya (Hindi), Samay Ki Dhaara (Hindi), Samay Bada Balaban (Odia) Suna Bhauja (Odia), Bastra Haran (Odia) and many more, spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about working with Smita Patil and Raj Babbar in Bheegi Palkein (1982). During his visit to his home town on Saturday, he also expressed serious concern over the future of Odia cinema, warning that the industry is facing an existential crisis due to lack of government support, shrinking theatre infrastructure and declining cultural representation in films.
Q: How did your journey in the Odia film industry begin?
Sisir Mishra: Cinema has many verticals. When I got into the industry, a director had to be a good writer as well. We were expected to imagine stories even when there was nothing particular as far as subject is concerned. Developing a strong story would take one-and-a-half to two years. I never made films in a hurry.
Before going to Mumbai, I prepared myself thoroughly. While studying at Khallikote Autonomous College in Berhampur, I worked as a drama editor and directed plays on campus. Then I completed MSc from Ravenshaw College and considered becoming a lecturer or joining the civil services, but I found no fulfillment in anything I did. But I realised it was storytelling that drove me to do my best and even before I realised, it became my life’s goal.
I was deeply inspired by the late Dhirendra Biswal, fondly called Dhiru Bhai, regarded as the godfather of Odia cinema and I began working as an assistant director to him. During 1974–75, I assisted him for Sindura Bindu.
Q: Your films are known for strong social values, particularly when women characters were portrayed. Was that a conscious decision?
Sisir Mishra: Yes, absolutely. In every film I directed, I made sure that women were treated with dignity. Even when injustice was shown in the reels, the wrongdoers faced consequences by the end. I never allowed a woman’s self-respect to be compromised in my movies. I think this struck the right chord with the audience and they connected with the movies I made. That in turn strengthened my confidence as a filmmaker.
Q: How did you transition from Odia cinema to Bollywood?
Sisir Mishra: While staying in Mumbai, I used to meet many directors from different linguistic backgrounds. Often, they would come to me with incomplete stories and we brainstormed to support each other creatively. But during that phase I was passing through financial hardships, so they also helped me sail through.
My first Hindi film, Bheegi Palkein, starring Smita Patil and Raj Babbar, became a super hit. It was based on the story of a Brahmin family from Odisha, dealt with the caste system and marital differences. At that time, believe it or not, I could pay Smita Rs 1001, while Raj Babbar received Re 1. A producer from Cuttack, Aria Sahaf, then used to support me financially.
I also interacted with B.R. Chopra quite often which soon developed into a good friendship between the two of us. But even though I was in Mumbai, my heart drew me to make Odia movies because I felt connected to Odisha and my roots.
Q: How do you view the current state of Odia cinema?
Sisir Mishra: These days good Odia movies are a rarity. If this continues, Odia cinema will not survive. Only one or two films a year perform well. The producers or directors are not the only ones to be blamed. The main issue is the lack of government support.
We repeatedly appealed to the previous government, but no concrete steps were taken to pump in required funds or improve infra. Now, we plan to approach the new government and the Chief Minister for immediate action to save the Odia film industry.
Q: What role can the government play in reviving Odia cinema?
Sisir Mishra: Earlier, Odisha had nearly 1,000 cinema halls. If the government instructs district collectors to establish cinema halls near major markets in every district, say around 700-800 halls, the industry has potential to compete with states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
More theatres will give producers confidence, increase film production and help the industry grow.
Q: Why do today’s Odia films have shorter theatrical runs?
Sisir Mishra: Many stories today are borrowed, especially from southern states. As a result, Odisha’s local culture, art, and traditions are missing from these films. People don’t see themselves reflected on screen. Secondly, the number of cinema halls has drastically reduced. If more halls are built, this problem can end.
Q: Your films often include references to Berhampur. Why is that important to you?
Sisir Mishra: I am a son of Berhampur, so its essence will naturally appear in my films, maybe through characters, settings and even usage of typical Berhampuri terms. I try to promote Berhampur and its culture because my heart lies here and beats for my city.
Also Read: