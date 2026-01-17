ETV Bharat / entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: For 'Bheegi Palkein', Smita Patil Was Paid Rs 1001, Raj Babbar Re 1, Reveals Sisir Mishra

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: Veteran filmmaker and Padma Shri awardee Sisir Mishra, the man who has helmed films like Bheegi Palkein (Hindi), Billoo Baadshah (Hindi), Sindura Bindu (Odia), Aseema: Beyond Boundaries (Hindi), Kaala Samrajya (Hindi), Samay Ki Dhaara (Hindi), Samay Bada Balaban (Odia) Suna Bhauja (Odia), Bastra Haran (Odia) and many more, spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about working with Smita Patil and Raj Babbar in Bheegi Palkein (1982). During his visit to his home town on Saturday, he also expressed serious concern over the future of Odia cinema, warning that the industry is facing an existential crisis due to lack of government support, shrinking theatre infrastructure and declining cultural representation in films.

Q: How did your journey in the Odia film industry begin?

Sisir Mishra: Cinema has many verticals. When I got into the industry, a director had to be a good writer as well. We were expected to imagine stories even when there was nothing particular as far as subject is concerned. Developing a strong story would take one-and-a-half to two years. I never made films in a hurry.

Mishra receiving Padma Shri from then President Ramnath Kovind; WIth PM Modi (ETV Bharat)

Before going to Mumbai, I prepared myself thoroughly. While studying at Khallikote Autonomous College in Berhampur, I worked as a drama editor and directed plays on campus. Then I completed MSc from Ravenshaw College and considered becoming a lecturer or joining the civil services, but I found no fulfillment in anything I did. But I realised it was storytelling that drove me to do my best and even before I realised, it became my life’s goal.

I was deeply inspired by the late Dhirendra Biswal, fondly called Dhiru Bhai, regarded as the godfather of Odia cinema and I began working as an assistant director to him. During 1974–75, I assisted him for Sindura Bindu.

Sisir Mishra was conferred the Padma Shri in 2018 (ETV Bharat)

Q: Your films are known for strong social values, particularly when women characters were portrayed. Was that a conscious decision?

Sisir Mishra: Yes, absolutely. In every film I directed, I made sure that women were treated with dignity. Even when injustice was shown in the reels, the wrongdoers faced consequences by the end. I never allowed a woman’s self-respect to be compromised in my movies. I think this struck the right chord with the audience and they connected with the movies I made. That in turn strengthened my confidence as a filmmaker.

Q: How did you transition from Odia cinema to Bollywood?