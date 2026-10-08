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'People Thought He Was Temperamental, But He Was In Pursuit Of Excellence': Colleagues Remember Nana Patekar

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on October 8, 2026, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Friends, colleagues, and public figures shared their tributes and comments following his passing. Akshay Kumar and Devendra Fadnavis led the tributes, calling Patekar’s death "truly the end of an era". Prakash Raj shared an emotional personal tribute reflecting on a deep friendship that went beyond work, writing, "Miss you my dear Nana ji. Will cherish the moments spent, conversations, arguments, the food you cooked, knowledge you shared. Thank you for coming into my life's journey".

Patekar’s co-star of three films, Sonali Kulkarni shared an emotional tribute expressing her deep grief and admiration for her long-time colleague and “friend”. In Taxi No. 9 2 11 (2006), Kulkarni played a key role opposite Patekar. She says she initially felt intimidated before breaking the ice with light-hearted banter on set. Further, in 2011, they collaborated on the acclaimed Marathi social satire Deool that won the National Award. Then the two starred together in the biographical drama Dr. Prakash Baba Amte – The Real Hero (2014) where Patekar played Dr Prakash Amte and Sonali portrayed Dr. Mandakini Amte. Patekar later joked that Kulkarni felt like his recurring "on-screen wife" due to their comfortable on-set chemistry and lack of ego clashes.

“I remember a scene from Taxi No 9211 where I leave him and he comes to meet me but the train has already left and he is not able to…the kind of longing, pathos and lost feeling he had on his face which said a lot about him as an actor,” she says. “At the same time, he was so funny in films like Welcome and I would often tell him -- ‘Sir I love your comedy’ and he enjoyed that compliment. I was not there in Welcome but I felt as if I was part of his journey,” says Kulkarni.

Kulkarni says, “I am still trying to process what I heard and what does it mean by Nana-sir not being there with us anymore. From someone being so intimidated and scared to him becoming so close to me and my family, so much so that I started calling him my friend. We shared a beautiful relation, a beautiful bond of friendship, admiration and even to the extent of making fun of him. He had complete authority to call me anytime.”

“People thought of Nana-ji as temperamental, eccentric but he was in pursuit of excellence. When he found that those around him on set were not fully prepared, had not put in the effort that he used to put in that is when he would flare up and get upset” – Milan Luthria

“The only truth about him is that he was the greatest actor, more importantly he was a fantastic human being and Samaj Sevak" - Anil Sharma

“I am still trying to process what I heard and what does it mean by Nana-sir not being there with us anymore. From someone being so intimidated and scared to him becoming so close to me and my family, so much so that I started calling him my friend" - Sonali Kulkarni

“Nana-ji was superb in Welcome; he had many sides to him which people could explore,” says Milan Luthria, the director of Taxi 9211. “You just had to understand how to tap it to get past the image of the man and connect with the actor, that was most important. I realised that there was actually a very soft person inside him,” says Luthria.

“Nana-ji was very fond of music, reading, literature, drama …it was a fabulous experience working with him. Prior to Taxi 9211, people saw only one or two shades of him – either very intense or very dramatic, whereas, I felt that I could extract humour, compassion, friendship, fatherly love …he was able to give me all that. I rated it as a very fine performance, very versatile. You had to understand a man to understand his craft,” he adds.

Taxi No. 9211 director Milan Luthria shared that, contrary to popular perception, Nana Patekar was actually a 'very soft-spoken person' (Photo: Getty Images)

Luthria continues, “Lot of people those days felt --- ’No, no, he can only do one kind of thing, or he is a difficult man to work with. We definitely had issues on set, he would get very fiery about certain things, he would be very demanding at times. I remember one day we had a quarrel and disagreement on set. We went home after the shoot but then he called me in the night. He was very upset ...he apologised and said, ‘I am missing you, can you come home now for dinner?’ I said we will meet tomorrow morning on set. There were many dimensions to him which people don’t know about because he wasn’t the one to blow his own trumpet. He was a remarkable man in many ways. He stood his own ground in an industry that tries to put you in a box. He is just gone too soon. He was a very fit man, he was heavily into fitness and frugal in his food habits, he would be happy with his sabzi and roti. He was very simple, he loved the outdoor life being on his farm, growing vegetables, no fancy clothes or cars. I have very fond memories and I will miss him terribly .”

Contrary to popular perception, Luthria sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of Nana's personality, describing him as a soft person beneath his tough, angry facade.

“Nana-ji was more misunderstood than understood,” says Luthria. “People thought of him as temperamental, eccentric but he was in pursuit of excellence. When he found that those around him were not fully prepared, had not put in the effort that he used to put in, that is when he would flare up and get upset. It is very important to understand that about him. He was to me almost like a sufi kind of a person –no attachments to wealth or luxuries, or any kind of materialistic things. He would do a lot of charity, lead a reclusive, quiet life away from glamour and parties, awards …” adds Luthria.

Welcome director Anees Bazmee is too shocked for words. “I’m deeply saddened and still not able to process …I genuinely don’t have the words or the state of mind to say anything right now. This is an unbearable loss and an unbearable pain for me,” says Bazmee.

'The only truth about him is that he was the greatest actor,' says Anil Sharma (Photo: ANI)

Speaking about Patekar in connection with their collaborations, including the movie Vanvaas that released in 2025, filmmaker Anil Sharma, said, “The only truth about him is that he was the greatest actor, more importantly he was a fantastic human being and Samaj Sevak (social worker). He was a family man. It is difficult to find someone like him on this earth."

Sharma also shares that Nana had no health issues or complications and used to do a lot of exercise and workouts for one to two hours even during shoots. "He had a huge gym in his house and whenever I visited him, he would show his gym. We were in touch with him even after the film was released. We would discuss his scenes one day before the shoot, he didn’t like discussing on sets,” says Sharma.

Kulkarni remembers him as an "extremely compassionate" person whose enduring legacy leaves a massive void in Indian cinema. “I have a beautiful picture of Nana-sir when he came to me after I had delivered my daughter. I was pregnant throughout the making of Deool. The day Nana-sir came to know that I was pregnant, he was surprised and asked me why I didn’t tell him about it earlier. Soon after he became extremely caring towards me. I had taken my mother along for the film’s music launch. I was eight-and-a-half months pregnant then and I remember Nana-sir telling me with a hearty laugh – ‘For the first time in my life I am posing with a heroine who is fully pregnant’.

The actress also recollects a funny incident when Patekar visited her home to see her daughter. “He came to out house in an auto rickshaw but the rickshaw driver didn’t know who his passenger was till the time Nana-ji got out of the rickshaw. He told the driver to wait for about half an hour and when the driver recognised his passenger he got intimidated. When Nana-sir was leaving our home, my husband and I came out to see him off, the rickshaw driver was almost trembling and was not able to drive. Nana-sir asked him in good humour that he should drive his auto since he looked so scared…” shares Kulkarni.

“Nana-sir gave us a lot of love. I am just happy that he didn’t suffer in his last days, that he wasn’t hospitalised, he would have hated to be ill. He was always fit, passionate and full of life. He lived life on his own terms, he splurged money, he gave compliments abundantly, his heart would beat for the farmers, he worked a lot on his Naam Foundation established for the farmers,” she says.

Nane Patekar with Aamir Khan and Anil Sharma (Photo: ANI)

Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Devendra Fadnavis led the tributes, calling Patekar’s death "truly the end of an era". Prakash Raj shared an emotional personal tribute reflecting on a deep friendship that went beyond work, writing, "Miss you my dear Nana ji. Will cherish the moments spent, conversations, arguments, the food you cooked, knowledge you shared. Thank you for coming into my life's journey". Rakesh Bedi remembered Patekar for working strictly on his own terms and carving out a unique cult following in Indian cinema. Riteish Deshmukh stated that working with Patekar in a Marathi film would remain an unfulfilled desire, calling his loss the end of an era and thanking him for his wisdom, talks, and shared laughter.