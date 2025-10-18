ETV Bharat / entertainment

Exclusive | DDLJ@30: From Secret Music Sessions to Udit Narayan Upsetting SRK, Untold Music Stories From Blockbuster

“Before DDLJ happened we had got a lot of appreciation for films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Khiladi. But it was DDLJ that took us to a new level of fame and success. Such films and music happen maybe once in a lifetime. After DDLJ we went on to compose for several films but we didn’t get that kind of success. It was an amazing experience of how this collaboration happened ...with Lata-ji singing all the songs and Bakshi Saab writing and then working with Yash Raj banner for the first time. Aditya Chopra made his directorial debut with this film and it was one of the best narrations we ever heard. We actually saw the film before it went on floors. We knew that if we had to strike big in our career this was the moment,” says Lalit Pandit, who was invited to meet the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer at Yash Raj Studio on his recent visit to India. “He heard the music of DDLJ and I was introduced to him,” gushes Pandit.

Songs like "Tujhe Dekha Toh," "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna," and "Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna" are ingrained in popular culture, and the album was voted the top Hindi soundtrack of all time by BBC Asian Network voters in 2005. Experts say that the music of DDLJ became a phenomenon because it was seen as a reinvention of 1990s Bollywood music. With a blend of catchy, melodic tunes, the soundtrack's massive commercial success, combined with the film's other elements like its romantic story and popular lead stars, cemented its status as a classic and helped shape the future of romantic Bollywood cinema. The most unique phenomenon is its uninterrupted run since its release at the Maratha Mandir theatre, in Mumbai where the audience is seen hooting, whistling, clapping and applauding on songs and many dramatic moments.

Thirty years and counting. On October 20, 2025, the iconic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge [DDLJ] will complete 30 years since its release. The romantic drama that marked a very important moment in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s career, premiered on October 20, 1995, and has since become one of the most successful and longest-running films in Indian cinema history. This iconic film not only became a cultural phenomenon but also produced a blockbuster soundtrack that has remained popular for decades. The soundtrack by music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, and lyrics by Anand Bakshi, was the best-selling Bollywood music of its year.

Reminiscing those days, sometime late 1994 when the film was being conceived, Pandit says the Chopras demanded a lot of time for DDLJ’s music, “which was fair because Aditya himself had worked a lot on the film”. “We devoted four to five months for the film’s music. At that time, we felt it had come out really well but we never realised that it would work for the next 30 years and more, it is unbelievable,” he says. “Our music sessions used to happen at Yash-ji’s house and the whole family would attend and contribute and come with suggestions. They were all veterans like Lata-ji, Asha -ji, Yash-ji .. we were very young then. Aditya himself was very young. Young team with a huge backing of veterans, it was their experience that gave us the energy. We had an elaborate session with the makers for about four to five hours and they listened to the songs we had composed. Yash-ji was very impressed and later Aditya called us and that is when we learnt that he will be directing the film,” recalls Pandit.

The DDLJ soundtrack features seven songs with Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya performing the vocals. “Tujhe dekha toh”, the romantic duet sung by Mangeshkar and Sanu was a massive chartbuster and is widely considered one of the most popular Bollywood romantic songs of the 1990s. “We decide upon the singer on how it will sound and who will sing it better. While Udit sang most of the songs, we gave this one to Kumar Sanu. Then “Zara sa jhoom lu main” had that masti and energy so it was a little natural with Asha -ji and Abhijeet. Lata-ji sang all the love songs with Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan,” said Pandit.

For Kumar Sanu, DDLJ is the biggest achievement in his life and career. “Aditya choosing me among so many singers available, was a big thing for me. And then singing a duet with Lata-ji gave me a big high. They gave a lot of thought to who would sing this number, they wanted extreme romance in the voice and I was so fortunate to bag it. There were so many songs in the film and who knew this song would become a milestone, it is fate and destiny. I tried to do justice to it. Wherever I go, till date people ask me to sing this song,” says Sanu. “I have interacted many times with Shah Rukh during the making of DDLJ and even now and he always gives me a warm hug. On stage he would point towards me saying this singer is equally responsible for my fame. He has still not forgotten that...” adds Sanu.

Pandit reveals that Shah Rukh was very much involved in music sessions and at times he would also come for recordings. “Shah Rukh was very excited and eager that music would go well …he is very close to the Chopra family and he is Aditya’s friend, so all that put together made the film very special. The whole team gave a lot of time to the film, its music and also a lot of love even during the making of the film. Music was one of the pillars and heroes of the film. There was some divine connection that happened with DDLJ,” says Pandit.

Udit Narayan, who sang the ever popular “Mehndi lagake rakhna”, “Ho gaya hai tujhko” and “Ruk ja” remembers how Shah Rukh waited for him as the singer had reached the recording studio late by over four hours. “When I was going to record "Ruk ja oh dil diwane" I heard that Shah Rukh was waiting in the recording studio. I was at the peak of my career then and I had got delayed and by the time I reached the studio, Shah Rukh had left. Everybody was very upset with me saying ‘our superstar waited and left’. But when the song was recorded and everyone including Shah Rukh heard it, all the grievances and complaints were forgotten. The makers and everyone else loved the song immensely,” narrates Narayan.

Well, there may be many creative challenges for the composers but one they least expected was Aditya Chopra’s way of operating in a “secretive” manner. “Aditya was very reserved and secretive and that was a bit challenging for us because he would be dubbing the film in some unfamiliar studio where nobody went. Then he made us do the background music in a very small studio in an obscure location. When we told him it can’t happen here as all the musicians won’t fit in, he wouldn’t budge and we had to make do with a very compact band. We would wonder what was the issue and gradually we understood his nature and way of functioning that this is how things have to be done. But he has a deep sense of music, story-telling, screenplay and direction,” says Pandit.

Finally, Pandit attributes the success of DDLJ’s music to its originality and “beautiful energy level”. “Every interlude and every music piece was composed by us and everything fell into place very beautifully. Also, a lot of its success should be credited to Lata-ji. She was not singing for films at that time; she would refuse many offers but in this film she sang all the songs. Then Bakshi Saab did a great job with lyrics. This album is a masterpiece, it can’t be made again. Even we won't be able to do it again, things at times just happen," he signs off.