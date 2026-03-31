ETV Bharat / entertainment

Euphoria Season 3 Trailer Takes Over Social Media, While Zendaya Hints At 'Disappearing' After Busy 2026

The buzz started after the second trailer for Euphoria Season 3 dropped and quickly began trending. The new footage promises a darker, more mature story. The show jumps five years ahead, following the characters as young adults navigating love, addiction, betrayal, and complicated relationships. Rue, played by Zendaya, appears to be in deeper trouble than ever, dealing with dangerous people and law enforcement pressure.

Hyderabad: Zendaya is everywhere in 2026 and that's exactly why she plans to disappear for a while. With multiple films, a major TV comeback, and one of the most talked-about trailers of the year, the actor is having one of the busiest phases of her career. But while fans are celebrating her packed slate, Zendaya has hinted that she may step away from the spotlight once this whirlwind year is over.

The trailer also teases shocking developments as Cassie is now an adult content creator married to Nate, Jules is pursuing art school while living a double life, and old friendships return in unexpected ways. The season is set to run for eight episodes, with the finale scheduled for the end of May.

But Euphoria is just one piece of Zendaya's loaded calendar. Her next release, The Drama, arrives in early April, where she plays a bookstore clerk whose relationship is shaken just days before her wedding. Soon after, she returns as Rue in the long-awaited third season of Euphoria. By mid-year, she will appear in a major summer film lineup, including The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Toward the end of the year, she is also expected in Dune: Part Three, with a possible appearance in Avengers: Doomsday on the same release date.

It's a non-stop schedule, and Zendaya knows it. In a recent interview, she joked that she hopes people don't get tired of seeing her everywhere. She added that after this intense year, she plans to "disappear for a little bit" and take time away from public life.