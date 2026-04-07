'I Often Rejected Roles With No Scope For Acting': Mona Singh Opens Up On Career Choices & Risks
Mona Singh says she prioritised meaningful roles over visibility, embracing diverse characters, while evolving steadily through patience and carefully chosen projects.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 7, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mona Singh, who rose to fame with the popular television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has established herself as a versatile performer across television, films, and OTT platforms. She has remained a prominent face in the industry through fiction shows, reality programmes, and hosting assignments.
In an interaction with ETV Bharat, Singh reflected on her journey from television to films, where she delivered notable performances in projects like 3 Idiots, Zed Plus, and Laal Singh Chaddha.
She has also made a successful transition to OTT platforms, earning praise for her roles in web series such as Yeh Meri Family, Made in Heaven, and Black Widows, where she continues to explore diverse and unconventional characters. Singh, recently seen in the web series Maa Ka Sum on Prime Video, reflects on moving beyond her "good girl" image and how Made in Heaven and Laal Singh Chaddha helped her reinvent herself.
Below are excerpts from the conversation:
ETV Bharat: Can this phase be called the best phase of your career?
Mona Singh: So far, definitely yes. Honestly, I had no idea that all the projects I worked on would release one after another. Every show has its own timing and fate. But I'm very happy with everything happening right now. The people around me are celebrating just as much. They feel my success is their own because they've seen my journey from my twenties, from Jassi till now. In my forties, I'm exploring new things - films, OTT, everything. This phase is very fulfilling, and it's exactly what I wanted.
ETV Bharat: Your success is largely due to the right decisions. Whom do you credit for those?
Mona Singh: Honestly, myself. I listen to everyone, but the final decision is mine. This is my career, and my choices matter. The scripts that move me, that make me think all night - whether I can do them, how I'll do them, those excite me the most. The things that scare me also challenge me. So courage becomes more important than self-doubt or fear.
ETV Bharat: You've played a variety of roles recently - negative, comic, police officer. Which type do you enjoy the most?
Mona Singh: I simply love acting. There should always be something new to do. No repetition, experimentation is what defines a true artist. I'm grateful that the industry is offering me such variety now. One tough decision was stepping out of the 'simple, ideal girl' image. That's why I often rejected roles where there was no scope for acting. Instead of waiting for the 'next' script, I waited for the 'right' script. Now in my forties, I'm open to negative or grey-shaded roles. Why should women only play helpless or inspirational characters? We can do much more.
ETV Bharat: Did you ever feel there was a time when you weren't getting enough attention or good offers?
Mona Singh: Life isn't just about work; it's meant to be lived fully. I travelled, even thought about starting a restaurant, and spent time with family - my parents and my sister who lives abroad. I also tried adventure sports like bungee jumping and deep-sea diving. So when acting offers were fewer, I wasn't sitting at home feeling low. I paused because I didn't want to repeat myself. I wasn't okay doing the same kind of work just for money. Waiting is difficult, and you do question your decisions sometimes. But trusting yourself and your journey is important. That's what eventually brings days like these.
ETV Bharat: You came from television. Many TV actors face bias. What was your experience? And why did you take a break from TV?
Mona Singh: I've never looked down upon any medium. Since the beginning, I've chased good work, not a specific platform. I took a break from TV because I felt I had nothing new to offer there. How long can one keep doing daily soaps? I had done everything - hosting, reality shows, acting, cameos. Growth is important. During that time, I started watching YouTube shows by The Viral Fever, and I felt this was something new, fresh storytelling. So I waited for the right opportunity. Around 2017, OTT began to grow, and with projects like Yeh Meri Family, a new journey began for me.
ETV Bharat: How is your relationship with your mother?
Mona Singh: A mother-daughter relationship can be strict in childhood because mothers want to protect their daughters. My mother was a working woman, yet she gave us complete freedom in choosing careers. Today, she is my closest friend, my confidante, travel partner, movie companion, and even my food buddy. With time, the relationship has only deepened. Earlier, we had disagreements; I was more of a "papa's girl". But now I feel like sharing everything with her. It has become a beautiful bond over time.
ETV Bharat: Do you think playing a mother's role in your forties is too early, especially when male actors continue as leads even in their sixties?
Mona Singh: Honestly, I've been playing mother roles since my twenties, so it never bothered me. When I take up a role, I ask myself one thing: Does this character contribute to the story? Does it move the narrative forward? If yes, then age or appearance doesn't matter. Whether I look 'beautiful' on screen isn't important - doing justice to the character is. Audiences already know how I look in real life. On screen, I just want to live the character. Since Jassi, I've learned that this industry runs on talent, not just looks.
ETV Bharat: What was the real turning point in your career? Was it Laal Singh Chaddha?
Mona Singh: When I look back, I strongly feel that Made in Heaven and Laal Singh Chaddha were turning points. These projects allowed me to present myself differently as an actor. Earlier, too, I had done many roles, but after these, the industry began to see me more seriously and from a fresh perspective.
In Made in Heaven, I got the chance to portray layered and complex characters, while in Laal Singh Chaddha, my role left a strong impact on audiences. After these, filmmakers started seeing me beyond just 'glamorous' roles.
Of course, it took patience to reach this phase. Waiting for the right opportunities wasn't easy, but it made me more mature and prepared. Today, I feel completely satisfied, with no regrets.
ETV Bharat: Will you work in Punjabi films?
Mona Singh: Yes, discussions have been going on for a while. However, scheduling conflicts have been an issue. But I would definitely love to work in Punjabi films.