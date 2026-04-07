ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Often Rejected Roles With No Scope For Acting': Mona Singh Opens Up On Career Choices & Risks

Hyderabad: Actor Mona Singh, who rose to fame with the popular television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, has established herself as a versatile performer across television, films, and OTT platforms. She has remained a prominent face in the industry through fiction shows, reality programmes, and hosting assignments.

In an interaction with ETV Bharat, Singh reflected on her journey from television to films, where she delivered notable performances in projects like 3 Idiots, Zed Plus, and Laal Singh Chaddha.

She has also made a successful transition to OTT platforms, earning praise for her roles in web series such as Yeh Meri Family, Made in Heaven, and Black Widows, where she continues to explore diverse and unconventional characters. Singh, recently seen in the web series Maa Ka Sum on Prime Video, reflects on moving beyond her "good girl" image and how Made in Heaven and Laal Singh Chaddha helped her reinvent herself.

Below are excerpts from the conversation:

ETV Bharat: Can this phase be called the best phase of your career?

Mona Singh: So far, definitely yes. Honestly, I had no idea that all the projects I worked on would release one after another. Every show has its own timing and fate. But I'm very happy with everything happening right now. The people around me are celebrating just as much. They feel my success is their own because they've seen my journey from my twenties, from Jassi till now. In my forties, I'm exploring new things - films, OTT, everything. This phase is very fulfilling, and it's exactly what I wanted.

ETV Bharat: Your success is largely due to the right decisions. Whom do you credit for those?

Mona Singh: Honestly, myself. I listen to everyone, but the final decision is mine. This is my career, and my choices matter. The scripts that move me, that make me think all night - whether I can do them, how I'll do them, those excite me the most. The things that scare me also challenge me. So courage becomes more important than self-doubt or fear.

ETV Bharat: You've played a variety of roles recently - negative, comic, police officer. Which type do you enjoy the most?

Mona Singh: I simply love acting. There should always be something new to do. No repetition, experimentation is what defines a true artist. I'm grateful that the industry is offering me such variety now. One tough decision was stepping out of the 'simple, ideal girl' image. That's why I often rejected roles where there was no scope for acting. Instead of waiting for the 'next' script, I waited for the 'right' script. Now in my forties, I'm open to negative or grey-shaded roles. Why should women only play helpless or inspirational characters? We can do much more.