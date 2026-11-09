ETV Bharat / entertainment

Esha Deol Says Those Who Didn't Give Her Enough Acting Opportunities Are The Ones Who Missed Out: 'I Have No Regrets'

Daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. She later appeared in several projects, including Yuva, Dhoom, No Entry, Dus and Darling. After taking a break from films, she returned to acting with projects such as Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega.

The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming film Pratap, in which she will share screen space with Amit Sadh for the first time. Esha recently spoke to ETV Bharat’s Keertikumar Kadam about her role in the film, her acting journey and the kind of characters she wants to play. She also opened up about her family’s influence on her upbringing, her mother Hema Malini's active lifestyle and the importance of mental health.

During the conversation, Esha said she has no regrets about the opportunities she received in her career. She believes that those who failed to recognise her talent and give her the right opportunities were the ones who missed out.

Q: How did Pratap come your way?

- My manager brought the story to me. I prefer listening to a narration rather than reading the script first. I liked the story because it was different. I had earlier played the wife of a police officer in Rudra, but my character in Pratap is quite different. It also has an interesting journey. I feel women, especially, will be able to connect with this character. At this stage of my career, I want to be part of projects that have meaningful stories.

Q: You are working with Amit Sadh for the first time. How was the experience?

- I have been following Amit’s work for many years. I first noticed his acting in Kai Po Che!. He is a very natural actor, and there is honesty in his performances. Some actors make their performances look too dramatic, but Amit has a different approach. I always wanted to work with him someday, and I am happy that Pratap gave us that opportunity.

Q: How did you prepare for your role as Poonam, especially since her personality is different from Amit Sadh’s character?

- I have observed many women who take care of their families while their husbands go out to work. When a husband returns home after a long day, his wife often looks at him with respect and pride. I tried to understand these emotions and bring them into my performance.

I also believe that an actor’s reactions should look natural on screen. Director Sachin Saraf had a clear vision for both characters, and his guidance helped me understand Poonam better. My observations of people in real life also helped me prepare for the role.

Q: You have always been vocal about women’s strength and independence. How do your personal experiences influence the roles you choose?

- I always try to choose roles that can inspire women in some way. Every woman has her own strength and the ability to face difficult situations. However, strength does not always mean fighting or speaking loudly. Sometimes, it is about staying calm, making the right decisions and protecting one’s identity and self-respect.

My personal experiences have also shaped my thoughts. Life has its ups and downs, and every experience teaches us something. As a woman, I feel it is important to stand by my decisions and face challenges without fear. Whenever I play a character, I try to understand her emotions and struggles. If my performance helps even one woman realise her own strength, that would mean a lot to me.

Q: How did the discipline and values in your family shape your personality?

- Discipline was an important part of our upbringing. We had several rules at home, and my grandmother was very strict about following them. She kept an eye on everything, including what we wore, when we returned home and how we behaved.

In fact, I often joke that my grandmother was our home’s CCTV camera! (Laughs) She would sit in the living room watching television but would know everything happening around her.