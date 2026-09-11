Epic Movie X Review: Anand Deverakonda And Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Chemistry Win Hearts; Some Call It Dragged
Epic: First Semester, starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, has received mixed X reactions, with viewers praising comedy, emotions, chemistry and music.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya's new film Epic: First Semester has hit theatres on September 11. The romantic drama marks the reunion of the popular Baby pair and is directed by Aditya Hasan, known for the web series 90's - A Middle Class Biopic.
As the film arrived in theatres, audiences took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their first reactions. The responses have been largely mixed, with several viewers praising the film's entertaining first half, lead pair's chemistry and emotional scenes, while some felt the story loses its grip in the second half.
One X user called Epic a "fun and emotional watch", praising its comedy and the chemistry between Anand and Vaishnavi in the first half. The moviegoer also highlighted the emotional second half, particularly the father-son scenes, and described the background score as the "soul" of the film.
First half full on entertaining with comedy and great chemistry🩵— Apsara (@LoveIndia163) September 10, 2026
Second half brings strong emotions, especially the father son scenes.❤️
BGM is the soul🩵❤️🔥#Epic is a fun and emotional watch. pic.twitter.com/cZKeBcvjTV
Another X user was impressed by the film's take on middle-class life, career pressure, love and marriage decisions. "The comedy was thoroughly entertaining and the father-son emotional scenes connected well with the audience," read the review.
#Epic Review 🌚💥— MawaNuvvuThopu (@MawaNuvvuThopu) September 10, 2026
Sampradayini suppini comedy 😭😂🤣
Father-son emotional scenes chaala baaga connect ayyayi. ❤️ Middle-class life, career pressure & love/marriage decisions ni realistic ga chupinchaaru.
🎶 BGM emotional scenes ni inka elevate chesindi
Fun & entertaining… pic.twitter.com/DjytabKXHm
Several viewers also appreciated how the film shifts its tone from comedy to emotions. One reaction described the first half as "full entertainment," while praising the second half for its strong emotional moments. The performances of Anand and Vaishnavi also received appreciation in several posts.
#Epic A Relationship Drama That Never Really Connects!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 11, 2026
First half starts well with the India episodes and few enjoyable moments but loses its way after a while. The film never builds a convincing conflict around the live in relationship, and the second half becomes tiring with…
Another social media user said the film does not disappoint those going in to watch a good movie. The reaction praised the natural portrayal of the father-son bond and middle-class struggles. The user also felt that the lead pair's scenes remained engaging for most of the film.
#Epic is Not a Regular Love Story!!— cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) September 10, 2026
The best thing about #Epic is that its conflict isn’t about some random external problem. Instead, it deals with the inner conflicts of both the leads. The mental pressure of a 24-year-old boy & girl studying abroad, caught between confusion… pic.twitter.com/tma4tK6kFY
However, not every reaction was positive. One X user called Epic a relationship drama that "never really connects". According to the post, the film begins well with the India portions but gradually loses its way. The reviewer felt that the conflict surrounding the live-in relationship was not convincing and that the second half became tiring due to forced emotions and inconsistent character behaviour. The climax, too, was described as unsatisfying.
Epic Review 🤍👌— CineAura (@CineAuraX) September 10, 2026
Oka manchi movie chuddam ani velthe #EPIC asal disappoint cheyadhu ❤️🔥
First half full entertainment 😂, second half strong emotions 🥹.
Father-son bond & middle-class struggles chaala naturally chupinchaaru.
Almost 2 hours hero-heroine scenes engaging ga unnay… pic.twitter.com/ImLJhA7ya1
Another review, however, had a completely different take. The user praised the film for focusing on the inner conflicts of its lead characters instead of relying on an external problem. The post appreciated the portrayal of the pressure and confusion faced by two 24-year-olds dealing with love, marriage and career while studying abroad. The emotional scenes involving the parents and the film's music and cinematography also received praise.
#EPIC review— bhairava™ ! (@Bhairava_1) September 10, 2026
First half : comedy timing bangundi 👌🏻
Anand anna acting bangundi and
sivaji gari role bangundi 👌🏻
Songs & BGM super 👌🏻🔥
Second half : emotional ga undi Anand anna performance and Vaishnavi acting chala bangundi 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/BqCTHQIpi3
Overall, the early X reactions suggest that Epic: First Semester has struck a chord with some viewers through its humour, emotions and relationship drama, while others have found its writing and pacing uneven.
The film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Shivaji, Vasuki, Kalyan Shankar and Srinivas Gavireddy, among others. It features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematography by Azeem Mohammad and editing by Naveen Nooli. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Epic: First Semester has been written and directed by Aditya Hasan.