ETV Bharat / entertainment

Epic Movie X Review: Anand Deverakonda And Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Chemistry Win Hearts; Some Call It Dragged

One X user called Epic a "fun and emotional watch", praising its comedy and the chemistry between Anand and Vaishnavi in the first half. The moviegoer also highlighted the emotional second half, particularly the father-son scenes, and described the background score as the "soul" of the film.

As the film arrived in theatres, audiences took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their first reactions. The responses have been largely mixed, with several viewers praising the film's entertaining first half, lead pair's chemistry and emotional scenes, while some felt the story loses its grip in the second half.

Hyderabad: Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya's new film Epic: First Semester has hit theatres on September 11. The romantic drama marks the reunion of the popular Baby pair and is directed by Aditya Hasan, known for the web series 90's - A Middle Class Biopic.

Another X user was impressed by the film's take on middle-class life, career pressure, love and marriage decisions. "The comedy was thoroughly entertaining and the father-son emotional scenes connected well with the audience," read the review.

Several viewers also appreciated how the film shifts its tone from comedy to emotions. One reaction described the first half as "full entertainment," while praising the second half for its strong emotional moments. The performances of Anand and Vaishnavi also received appreciation in several posts.

Another social media user said the film does not disappoint those going in to watch a good movie. The reaction praised the natural portrayal of the father-son bond and middle-class struggles. The user also felt that the lead pair's scenes remained engaging for most of the film.

However, not every reaction was positive. One X user called Epic a relationship drama that "never really connects". According to the post, the film begins well with the India portions but gradually loses its way. The reviewer felt that the conflict surrounding the live-in relationship was not convincing and that the second half became tiring due to forced emotions and inconsistent character behaviour. The climax, too, was described as unsatisfying.

Another review, however, had a completely different take. The user praised the film for focusing on the inner conflicts of its lead characters instead of relying on an external problem. The post appreciated the portrayal of the pressure and confusion faced by two 24-year-olds dealing with love, marriage and career while studying abroad. The emotional scenes involving the parents and the film's music and cinematography also received praise.

Overall, the early X reactions suggest that Epic: First Semester has struck a chord with some viewers through its humour, emotions and relationship drama, while others have found its writing and pacing uneven.

The film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Shivaji, Vasuki, Kalyan Shankar and Srinivas Gavireddy, among others. It features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematography by Azeem Mohammad and editing by Naveen Nooli. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Epic: First Semester has been written and directed by Aditya Hasan.