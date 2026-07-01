ETV Bharat / entertainment

Enola Holmes 3 Now Streaming: What To Expect From Millie Bobby Brown's Biggest Mystery Yet

Hyderabad: Fans of Enola Holmes finally have a new mystery to solve. Enola Holmes 3 is now streaming on Netflix from July 1, 2026, bringing back Millie Bobby Brown as the clever young detective. This time, Enola leaves London behind for Malta, where what begins as a wedding celebration soon turns into her most dangerous case yet.

Directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, the third film continues Enola’s journey as she balances love, family and detective work while facing bigger challenges than ever before.

A new mystery begins in Malta

The story takes place four years after the events of Enola Holmes 2. Enola travels to Malta to marry Lord Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge. However, her wedding plans are suddenly thrown into chaos when her older brother Sherlock Holmes disappears.

As Enola begins searching for Sherlock, another shocking kidnapping adds to the mystery and makes the case even more dangerous. With help from Dr John Watson, she must uncover the truth while dealing with political tensions and hidden secrets surrounding the island.

Returning cast reunites

The film brings back many familiar faces from the franchise. Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes, while Henry Cavill once again plays Sherlock Holmes. Louis Partridge reprises his role as Lord Tewkesbury, whose relationship with Enola continues to grow.