Enola Holmes 3 Now Streaming: What To Expect From Millie Bobby Brown's Biggest Mystery Yet
Enola Holmes 3 drops today on Netflix. Read to know what to expect from the next chapter of the detective drama starring Millie Bobby Brown.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fans of Enola Holmes finally have a new mystery to solve. Enola Holmes 3 is now streaming on Netflix from July 1, 2026, bringing back Millie Bobby Brown as the clever young detective. This time, Enola leaves London behind for Malta, where what begins as a wedding celebration soon turns into her most dangerous case yet.
Directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, the third film continues Enola’s journey as she balances love, family and detective work while facing bigger challenges than ever before.
A new mystery begins in Malta
The story takes place four years after the events of Enola Holmes 2. Enola travels to Malta to marry Lord Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge. However, her wedding plans are suddenly thrown into chaos when her older brother Sherlock Holmes disappears.
As Enola begins searching for Sherlock, another shocking kidnapping adds to the mystery and makes the case even more dangerous. With help from Dr John Watson, she must uncover the truth while dealing with political tensions and hidden secrets surrounding the island.
Returning cast reunites
The film brings back many familiar faces from the franchise. Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes, while Henry Cavill once again plays Sherlock Holmes. Louis Partridge reprises his role as Lord Tewkesbury, whose relationship with Enola continues to grow.
Helena Bonham Carter returns as Enola and Sherlock’s mother, Eudoria Holmes. Himesh Patel steps into a bigger role as Dr Watson, while Sharon Duncan-Brewster appears as Moriarty.
A darker and more mature story
While the first two films mixed mystery with light-hearted adventure, Enola Holmes 3 explores more serious themes. The story looks at the impact of the British Empire and the expectations placed on women during the Victorian era.
Enola also faces personal questions about marriage and whether she can build a life with Tewkesbury without giving up the independence that has always defined her. At the same time, saving Sherlock pushes her detective skills further than ever before.
A quick look back at Enola Holmes 2
The second film followed Enola as she opened her own detective agency and accepted her first official case. She investigated the disappearance of factory worker Sarah Chapman and uncovered a dangerous conspiracy involving a London match factory.
The mystery eventually connected with one of Sherlock’s investigations, and together they exposed the people behind the crimes. Although the conspiracy was stopped, its mastermind escaped, leaving the door open for future stories.
The film also ended on a happy note for Enola and Tewkesbury, who admitted their feelings for each other. Meanwhile, the mid-credits scene introduced Dr John Watson, which set up his role in the next chapter.
What viewers can expect
With a fresh location and a mystery centred around Sherlock’s kidnapping, Enola Holmes 3 promises a different kind of adventure for the young detective. The film combines family drama, romance and suspense while showing how much Enola has grown since audiences first met her.
Running for 105 minutes, Enola Holmes 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.