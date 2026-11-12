Endgame Encore Arrives On OTT: What You Need to Know Before Doomsday
Ahead of the Avengers: Endgame Encore arrives on OTT, Marvel dropped Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday, which is to remind you how long this journey has been, and how all characters are now heading towards Doomsday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: If you missed Avengers: Endgame Encore in theatres, here is your second chance. Marvel has confirmed that the new version of Endgame will start streaming on Disney+ this Friday, November 13. And to build up the excitement, it has also dropped a new Countdown To Doomsday trailer and poster.
Marvel seemingly aims to refresh fans' memories and relive the Avengers saga through the Countdown to Doomsday Collection now available on Disney+. Viewers can also stream Avengers Endgame: Encore starting November 13, ahead of the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.
In short, Marvel wants you to rewatch everything, before the next big chapter begins.
What Is Avengers Endgame: Encore?
For uninitiated, Encore is not a brand new film. It is the same Avengers: Endgame that you watched in 2019, but with a few important changes. It has four new scenes. Together, they add about four minutes to the film. It also has new colour grading, which means the film looks slightly fresh, brighter and cleaner in places.
The biggest reason to watch it is what those added four minutes are connected to. All four scenes are made to set up Avengers: Doomsday, the next Avengers film directed by Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe.
Encore on Disney+ is aimed to give audience a small head start on what is coming in Doomsday. You will need a Disney+ subscription to watch it. In India, it will be available on JioHotstar, which carries Disney+ content.
Film Avengers: Endgame Encore: Streaming on Disney this Friday, November 13
Next Film Avengers: Doomsday Releasing on December 18, 2026, in theatres
Doomsday is releasing exactly one month and five days after Encore comes to streaming. Marvel is giving fans just enough time to rewatch, catch up, and get excited again.
What Is Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday?
The new spot is a short promo that Marvel released on November 11 two days before the Disney+ debut. It cuts together moments from the biggest MCU films and shows, from the early Avengers films to X-Men, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and of course, Endgame itself. The idea is to remind you how long this journey has been, and how all these different characters are now heading towards Doomsday.
Disney+ has also created a full Countdown to Doomsday collection on the app. It has 15 Marvel projects that Marvel says you should rewatch before Doomsday. That includes films and shows that are important for the new story.
Along with that, there is also a five episode companion podcast hosted by Iman Vellani, who plays Ms Marvel, and Frank Alvarez. The last episode talks about Endgame and it was released alongside the theatrical re-release of Encore.
Endgame Re-release, Marvel's Masterstroke
When Encore returned to theatres on September 25, many people asked why re-release a seven year old film? But Encore opened at No. 1 worldwide, with an estimated $86 million in its opening weekend, including $26 million in the US alone. In total, the re-release earned $142.9 million.
It was a masterstroke by Marvel in bringing back a film for nostalgia with added four new scenes and made it the highest grossing film in history again. In India too the film became the highest-grossing re-release film of all time in the country.
Circling back to Avengers: Doomsday, the film is going to be a major release for Marvel. It will bring together characters from the Infinity Saga, the Multiverse Saga, the X-Men world, and more, all in one story. The villain is Doctor Doom.
And it is releasing on a very crowded date. December 18 is the same day as Dune: Part Three. Fans are already calling it Dunesday on social media, because two of the biggest films of the year are clashing on the same day.