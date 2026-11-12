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Endgame Encore Arrives On OTT: What You Need to Know Before Doomsday

Endgame Encore Arrives On OTT: What You Need to Know Before Doomsday ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: If you missed Avengers: Endgame Encore in theatres, here is your second chance. Marvel has confirmed that the new version of Endgame will start streaming on Disney+ this Friday, November 13. And to build up the excitement, it has also dropped a new Countdown To Doomsday trailer and poster.

Marvel seemingly aims to refresh fans' memories and relive the Avengers saga through the Countdown to Doomsday Collection now available on Disney+. Viewers can also stream Avengers Endgame: Encore starting November 13, ahead of the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.

In short, Marvel wants you to rewatch everything, before the next big chapter begins. What Is Avengers Endgame: Encore? For uninitiated, Encore is not a brand new film. It is the same Avengers: Endgame that you watched in 2019, but with a few important changes. It has four new scenes. Together, they add about four minutes to the film. It also has new colour grading, which means the film looks slightly fresh, brighter and cleaner in places. The biggest reason to watch it is what those added four minutes are connected to. All four scenes are made to set up Avengers: Doomsday, the next Avengers film directed by Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe. Encore on Disney+ is aimed to give audience a small head start on what is coming in Doomsday. You will need a Disney+ subscription to watch it. In India, it will be available on JioHotstar, which carries Disney+ content. Film Avengers: Endgame Encore: Streaming on Disney this Friday, November 13 Next Film Avengers: Doomsday Releasing on December 18, 2026, in theatres Doomsday is releasing exactly one month and five days after Encore comes to streaming. Marvel is giving fans just enough time to rewatch, catch up, and get excited again.