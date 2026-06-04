Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Shoot Wrapped; Makers Say, 'He Came Back For You'
Emraan Hashmi has wrapped shooting for Awarapan 2. Vishesh Films announced the update with a nostalgic message ahead of the film's release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Awarapan 2 have officially wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited sequel starring Emraan Hashmi. Announcing the update on Thursday, production house Vishesh Films shared a special message for fans on social media, confirming that the film is now ready for its next stage ahead of release.
Sharing the announcement, the production house wrote, "OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14." Fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see Emraan return as Shivam, one of the actor's most loved characters, filled the comment section with love emojis.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 has been shot across Rajasthan and several locations in Southeast Asia. The sequel is being mounted on a larger scale while staying connected to the emotional core that made the original film memorable.
Apart from Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam, the film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The project marks Disha's first collaboration with Vishesh Films.
Producer Vishesh Bhatt opened up about the decision to revisit the world of Awarapan nearly two decades after the original film's release. He said, “Awarapan 2 is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large-scale sequences, but fundamentally it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music.”
Speaking about Emraan's return, Bhatt added, “Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities.”
Released in 2007, Awarapan may not have been a major box-office success, but it gradually earned cult status over the years through television reruns and word-of-mouth appreciation. The film's emotional story and memorable soundtrack helped it build a loyal fan base. Songs like Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao continue to be loved by music fans even today.