ETV Bharat / entertainment

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Shoot Wrapped; Makers Say, 'He Came Back For You'

Hyderabad: The makers of Awarapan 2 have officially wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited sequel starring Emraan Hashmi. Announcing the update on Thursday, production house Vishesh Films shared a special message for fans on social media, confirming that the film is now ready for its next stage ahead of release.

Sharing the announcement, the production house wrote, "OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14." Fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see Emraan return as Shivam, one of the actor's most loved characters, filled the comment section with love emojis.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 has been shot across Rajasthan and several locations in Southeast Asia. The sequel is being mounted on a larger scale while staying connected to the emotional core that made the original film memorable.