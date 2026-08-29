Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu, Says 'Really Unwell', Postpones Bengaluru Event
Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu after feeling unwell for several days and has postponed his Bengaluru performance as he recovers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) and is currently recovering. The actor reportedly fell unwell after returning from a recent work trip, including a visit to Ranchi. He had been feeling unwell for the past few days before undergoing a medical test, which confirmed the infection.
According to a report by a newswire, doctors have advised Emraan to take rest and follow basic precautions while he recovers. The actor has not separately confirmed the swine flu diagnosis in a public statement. However, he recently informed his fans that he was unwell and had to postpone a scheduled appearance in Bengaluru.
Emraan was set to perform at a Bollywood-themed event in Bengaluru. Sharing an update on his Instagram Story, the actor apologised to his fans and announced that the event had been postponed. He also assured ticket holders that their tickets would remain valid for the new date.
“Hey Bangalore, I’m really unwell and unfortunately won’t be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I’ll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can’t wait to see you guys!” he wrote.
The Bengaluru event, which was scheduled to feature Emraan, has now been moved to September 12. His health update comes shortly after reports that the actor was preparing to return to the stage after almost two decades. According to another newswire, Emraan was set to headline Bollywood-themed shows in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The actor is currently also enjoying the success of his latest film, Awarapan 2. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the film sees Emraan return as Shivam Pandit, the character he played in the original 2007 film Awarapan.
In Awarapan 2, Shivam is approached by an Interpol officer to help rescue children who have been abducted. The action thriller also stars Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi as gangster queen Nafisa. Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Puran Gabbi are also part of the cast.
The sequel has performed strongly at the box office and has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, did not perform well when it was first released in 2007 but later developed a strong fan following. Its music, especially songs such as Toh Phir Aao, continues to be popular.
Emraan had recently attended a Mumbai screening of Awarapan 2 with Disha Patani. The two interacted with the audience and spoke about the response to the film. During the interaction, Emraan also hinted at the possibility of a third part.
When a fan predicted that Awarapan 2 would become a super-hit, Emraan said, “Movie baaki hai, second half better hai.” He later added, “Hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon.”
Meanwhile, Emraan will next be seen in Aditya Datt’s Gunmaster G9. The film, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, is scheduled to release on November 27.