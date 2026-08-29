ETV Bharat / entertainment

Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu, Says 'Really Unwell', Postpones Bengaluru Event

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) and is currently recovering. The actor reportedly fell unwell after returning from a recent work trip, including a visit to Ranchi. He had been feeling unwell for the past few days before undergoing a medical test, which confirmed the infection.

According to a report by a newswire, doctors have advised Emraan to take rest and follow basic precautions while he recovers. The actor has not separately confirmed the swine flu diagnosis in a public statement. However, he recently informed his fans that he was unwell and had to postpone a scheduled appearance in Bengaluru.

Emraan was set to perform at a Bollywood-themed event in Bengaluru. Sharing an update on his Instagram Story, the actor apologised to his fans and announced that the event had been postponed. He also assured ticket holders that their tickets would remain valid for the new date.

“Hey Bangalore, I’m really unwell and unfortunately won’t be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I’ll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can’t wait to see you guys!” he wrote.

Emraan Hashmi's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

The Bengaluru event, which was scheduled to feature Emraan, has now been moved to September 12. His health update comes shortly after reports that the actor was preparing to return to the stage after almost two decades. According to another newswire, Emraan was set to headline Bollywood-themed shows in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.