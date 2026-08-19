Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hashmi's Film Hits Rs 100 Cr, Deol Starrer Still Chasing Rs 50 Cr
Awarapan 2 crosses the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 6, while Batwara 1947 continues its theatrical run with a much slower box-office pace.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: The box office battle between Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has taken a clear turn after six days in theatres. While both films have seen their collections slow down during the weekdays, Hashmi’s sequel has continued to maintain a strong lead. On Day 6, Awarapan 2 achieved a major milestone at the Indian box office, while Batwara 1947 remained well behind.
Awarapan 2 Crosses Rs 100 Crore
According to the latest live figures, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 3.93 crore in India so far on Day 6, as of Wednesday evening. The film had earned Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5. With the latest collection added, its total India net collection has reached Rs 104.68 crore. The Emraan Hashmi starrer has also recorded an India gross collection of Rs 124.96 crore so far.
Awarapan 2 is currently running across 9,742 shows and has recorded around 15% occupancy on Day 6. The film has now officially crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India.
Batwara 1947 Still Has A Long Way To Go
Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has collected Rs 0.83 crore in India so far on Day 6, as of Wednesday evening. The film had earned Rs 2.25 crore on Day 5. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 31.58 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 37.51 crore.
The film is currently running across 5,789 shows and has recorded around 8% occupancy. With its current pace, Batwara 1947 still has a considerable distance to cover before it can reach the Rs 50 crore mark.
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Awarapan 2 Collection (India Net)
|Batwara 1947 Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|Rs 22 Cr
|Rs 5.75 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 33.75 Cr
|Rs 13.50 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 26 Cr
|Rs 7.25 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|Rs 9.25 Cr
|Rs 2 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 9.75 Cr
|Rs 2.25 Cr
|Day 6 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 3.93 Cr (early estimates)
|Rs 0.83 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 104.68 Cr
|Rs 31.58 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Day 6 Update
The box office gap between the two films has become increasingly clear as their theatrical run progresses. Awarapan 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone within six days, while Batwara 1947 has collected a little over Rs 31 crore in India net so far.
The difference can also be seen in their show counts and occupancy. Awarapan 2 has more shows and a higher occupancy on Day 6. Both films have slowed down after the Independence Day weekend, which is normal once the holiday period ends. However, Awarapan 2 has managed to maintain a much stronger hold during the weekdays.
About Awarapan 2 And Batwara 1947
In Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar, a surviving Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi) lives a quiet, grieving life visiting his lost love’s grave. When an Interpol officer enlists his help to rescue children from a Bangkok trafficking ring, including a young girl named after his past love, Shivam infiltrates a dangerous mafia family, confronting old ghosts, new romance, and a final path to redemption.
On the other hand, in Batwara 1947, a Muslim refugee family led by Sikandar Mirza (Sunny Deol) flees India during the turbulent 1947 Partition and settles in a newly allotted home in Lahore, Pakistan. To their shock, they discover an elderly Hindu woman (Shabana Azmi) quietly living upstairs who refuses to leave her ancestral home. As the family overcomes their initial anger and protects her from local extremists, they form a deep, loving bond that proves humanity and love are stronger than religious division.