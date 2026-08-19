ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hashmi's Film Hits Rs 100 Cr, Deol Starrer Still Chasing Rs 50 Cr

Hyderabad: The box office battle between Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has taken a clear turn after six days in theatres. While both films have seen their collections slow down during the weekdays, Hashmi’s sequel has continued to maintain a strong lead. On Day 6, Awarapan 2 achieved a major milestone at the Indian box office, while Batwara 1947 remained well behind.

Awarapan 2 Crosses Rs 100 Crore

According to the latest live figures, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 3.93 crore in India so far on Day 6, as of Wednesday evening. The film had earned Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5. With the latest collection added, its total India net collection has reached Rs 104.68 crore. The Emraan Hashmi starrer has also recorded an India gross collection of Rs 124.96 crore so far.

Awarapan 2 is currently running across 9,742 shows and has recorded around 15% occupancy on Day 6. The film has now officially crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

Batwara 1947 Still Has A Long Way To Go

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has collected Rs 0.83 crore in India so far on Day 6, as of Wednesday evening. The film had earned Rs 2.25 crore on Day 5. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 31.58 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 37.51 crore.

The film is currently running across 5,789 shows and has recorded around 8% occupancy. With its current pace, Batwara 1947 still has a considerable distance to cover before it can reach the Rs 50 crore mark.