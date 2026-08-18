ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hashmi's Film Nears Rs 100 Cr, Deol Starrer Yet To Reach Half

Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 continues to remain heavily in favour of Emraan Hashmi’s film. On Day 5, Awarapan 2 is once again recording a much stronger response than Sunny Deol’s period drama.

Both films have slowed down after the extended weekend, but Awarapan 2 is still maintaining a steady pace at the box office. The film is now very close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India, while Batwara 1947 is still struggling to build enough momentum.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the latest live figures, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 4.93 crore in India so far on Day 5, as of Tuesday evening. The film had collected Rs 9.25 crore on its first Monday. With the latest numbers added, its total India net collection has reached Rs 95.93 crore so far. The film’s total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 114.83 crore.

Awarapan 2 is running across 8,693 shows on Tuesday and has recorded around 23% occupancy. The film is now less than Rs 5 crore away from the Rs 100 crore India net milestone. If the film continues to maintain its current pace, it could cross the mark very soon.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 is also recording a better response on Tuesday compared to Monday, but its overall numbers remain much lower than Awarapan 2. The film has earned Rs 1.40 crore in India so far on Day 5, as of Tuesday evening. It collected Rs 2 crore on its first Monday.