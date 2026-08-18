Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hashmi's Film Nears Rs 100 Cr, Deol Starrer Yet To Reach Half
Awarapan 2 continues to dominate Batwara 1947 on Day 5, with Emraan Hashmi's film nearing the Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 continues to remain heavily in favour of Emraan Hashmi’s film. On Day 5, Awarapan 2 is once again recording a much stronger response than Sunny Deol’s period drama.
Both films have slowed down after the extended weekend, but Awarapan 2 is still maintaining a steady pace at the box office. The film is now very close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India, while Batwara 1947 is still struggling to build enough momentum.
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5
According to the latest live figures, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 4.93 crore in India so far on Day 5, as of Tuesday evening. The film had collected Rs 9.25 crore on its first Monday. With the latest numbers added, its total India net collection has reached Rs 95.93 crore so far. The film’s total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 114.83 crore.
Awarapan 2 is running across 8,693 shows on Tuesday and has recorded around 23% occupancy. The film is now less than Rs 5 crore away from the Rs 100 crore India net milestone. If the film continues to maintain its current pace, it could cross the mark very soon.
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5
Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 is also recording a better response on Tuesday compared to Monday, but its overall numbers remain much lower than Awarapan 2. The film has earned Rs 1.40 crore in India so far on Day 5, as of Tuesday evening. It collected Rs 2 crore on its first Monday.
With this, Batwara 1947’s total India net collection has reached Rs 29.90 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 35.60 crore. The film is running across 5,894 shows and has recorded around 14% occupancy.
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Awarapan 2 Collection (India Net)
|Batwara 1947 Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|Rs 22 Cr
|Rs 5.75 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 33.75 Cr
|Rs 13.50 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 26 Cr
|Rs 7.25 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|Rs 9.25 Cr
|Rs 2 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 4.93 Cr (early estimates)
|Rs 1.40 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 95.93 Cr
|Rs 29.90 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Day 5 Update
The gap between the two films continues to be wide. Awarapan 2 is recording higher collections, occupancy and show counts, keeping it comfortably ahead of Batwara 1947.
The Emraan Hashmi starrer is now on the verge of entering the Rs 100 crore club in India. Its strong performance over the opening weekend has given the film a solid base for its weekday run.
Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has collected close to Rs 30 crore so far. The film would need a stronger hold in the coming days if it wants to move towards the Rs 50 crore mark.
About Awarapan 2 And Batwara 1947
In Awarapan 2, a retired and grieving Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi) is pulled back into the dangerous criminal underworld of Bangkok when a young girl he cares for goes missing and gets trapped by a child-trafficking syndicate run by a local drug lord. He infiltrates the gang, faces brutal torture, and teams up with unexpected allies like Zara (Disha Patani) and Nafisa (Shabana Azmi) to rescue the captive children. He ultimately fights his way through bloody betrayals to find redemption and keep the innocent safe.
Batwara 1947, set during the 1947 Partition of India, follows Sikandar Mirza (Sunny Deol), his wife Hamida (Preity Zinta), and their children Javed (Karan Deol) and Tanno (Khushi Hajare) as they migrate from Meerut to Lahore. They are allotted a haveli, but find an elderly Hindu woman named Mai (Shabana Azmi) living inside who refuses to leave. Despite local extremists like Yaqoob Pahalwan (Abhimanyu Singh) trying to force her out, the family protects her and forms a deep mother-son bond, proving humanity transcends borders.