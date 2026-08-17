Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi's Film Nears Rs 90 Cr, Sunny Deol Starrer Lags
Awarapan 2 remains ahead of Batwara 1947 on Day 4, with Emraan Hashmi's film nearing another box office milestone after a strong weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has continued to remain one-sided even after the weekend. Both films have slowed down on their first Monday, but Emraan Hashmi’s film is still comfortably ahead of Sunny Deol’s period drama.
After a strong opening weekend, Awarapan 2 is now close to crossing another major milestone at the Indian box office. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, continues to trail by a wide margin.
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4
According to the latest live figures, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 5.87 crore in India so far on Day 4, as of Monday evening. The film had a strong weekend, collecting Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26 crore on Day 3. With its latest collection added, Awarapan 2 has taken its total India net collection to Rs 87.62 crore so far. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 105.03 crore.
Awarapan 2 is running across 9,502 shows on Monday and has recorded around 20% occupancy. While the film has slowed down after the weekend, the Monday numbers are still enough to take it close to the Rs 90 crore mark.
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4
Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has also slowed down on its first Monday. The film has collected Rs 1.18 crore in India so far on Day 4, as of Monday evening. The film earned Rs 13.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.25 crore on Day 3. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 27.68 crore.
Batwara 1947 has collected around Rs 33 crore gross in India so far. The film is currently running across 6,024 shows and has recorded around 10% occupancy on Monday.
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Awarapan 2 Collection (India Net)
|Batwara 1947 Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|Rs 22 Cr
|Rs 5.75 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 33.75 Cr
|Rs 13.50 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 26 Cr
|Rs 7.25 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|Rs 5.87 Cr (early estimates)
|Rs 1.18 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 87.62 Cr
|Rs 27.68 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Day 4 Update
Both films have seen a drop in collections after the busy Independence Day weekend. This is expected as the holiday period has ended and regular weekdays have started.
However, the gap between the two films remains very large. Awarapan 2 is getting a stronger response in theatres, with higher occupancy and more shows than Batwara 1947.
Emraan Hashmi’s film is now just a short distance away from the Rs 90 crore mark in India net collections. If the current pace continues through the remaining Monday shows, it is expected to cross the milestone today.
Batwara 1947, on the other hand, is still below the Rs 30 crore mark and has a much longer way to go.
Awarapan 2 Has A Clear Lead
The weekend has further strengthened Awarapan 2’s position in the box office clash. The film benefited from the nostalgia surrounding the original Awarapan and has managed to attract audiences despite mixed reviews.
Batwara 1947 has also seen growth over the weekend, but its overall performance remains well below Awarapan 2.
With the first Monday underway, Awarapan 2 continues to dominate the clash, while Batwara 1947 will need a strong hold during the weekdays to improve its overall box office run.
About Awarapan 2 And Batwara 1947
In Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar, a surviving Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi) lives a quiet, grieving life visiting his lost love’s grave. When an Interpol officer enlists his help to rescue children from a Bangkok trafficking ring, including a young girl named after his past love, Shivam infiltrates a dangerous mafia family, confronting old ghosts, new romance, and a final path to redemption.
On the other hand, in Batwara 1947, a Muslim refugee family led by Sikandar Mirza (Sunny Deol) flees India during the turbulent 1947 Partition and settles in a newly allotted home in Lahore, Pakistan. To their shock, they discover an elderly Hindu woman (Shabana Azmi) quietly living upstairs who refuses to leave her ancestral home. As the family overcomes their initial anger and protects her from local extremists, they form a deep, loving bond that proves humanity and love are stronger than religious division.