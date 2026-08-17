ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi's Film Nears Rs 90 Cr, Sunny Deol Starrer Lags

Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has continued to remain one-sided even after the weekend. Both films have slowed down on their first Monday, but Emraan Hashmi’s film is still comfortably ahead of Sunny Deol’s period drama.

After a strong opening weekend, Awarapan 2 is now close to crossing another major milestone at the Indian box office. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, continues to trail by a wide margin.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the latest live figures, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 5.87 crore in India so far on Day 4, as of Monday evening. The film had a strong weekend, collecting Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26 crore on Day 3. With its latest collection added, Awarapan 2 has taken its total India net collection to Rs 87.62 crore so far. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 105.03 crore.

Awarapan 2 is running across 9,502 shows on Monday and has recorded around 20% occupancy. While the film has slowed down after the weekend, the Monday numbers are still enough to take it close to the Rs 90 crore mark.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has also slowed down on its first Monday. The film has collected Rs 1.18 crore in India so far on Day 4, as of Monday evening. The film earned Rs 13.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.25 crore on Day 3. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 27.68 crore.

Batwara 1947 has collected around Rs 33 crore gross in India so far. The film is currently running across 6,024 shows and has recorded around 10% occupancy on Monday.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Box Office Breakdown