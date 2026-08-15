ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Independence Day Clash Gets More One-Sided

Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has continued to remain heavily in favour of Emraan Hashmi’s film. After opening with a big lead on Day 1, Awarapan 2 has maintained its strong run on the second day as well.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer has benefited from the nostalgia around the 2007 film and has attracted a much bigger audience despite receiving mixed reviews. Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has also shown growth on Day 2 but remains far behind Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the latest live data, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 22.42 crore in India so far on Day 2, as of Saturday evening. The film had earned Rs 22 crore on its opening day.

With this, the Emraan Hashmi starrer has taken its total India net collection to Rs 44.42 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 52.86 crore. The film is also playing across 9,015 shows on Day 2. Its nationwide occupancy has reached around 53%.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has also recorded better numbers on Saturday compared to its opening day. The film has earned Rs 8.88 crore in India so far on Day 2, as of Saturday evening.

The film collected Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1, taking its total India net collection to Rs 14.63 crore so far. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 17.32 crore. Batwara 1947 is currently running across 7,221 shows and has recorded around 33% occupancy.