Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Independence Day Clash Gets More One-Sided
Awarapan 2 continues to lead Batwara 1947 on Day 2, with both films benefiting from the Independence Day holiday and weekend boost.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 15, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has continued to remain heavily in favour of Emraan Hashmi’s film. After opening with a big lead on Day 1, Awarapan 2 has maintained its strong run on the second day as well.
The Emraan Hashmi starrer has benefited from the nostalgia around the 2007 film and has attracted a much bigger audience despite receiving mixed reviews. Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has also shown growth on Day 2 but remains far behind Awarapan 2.
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2
According to the latest live data, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 22.42 crore in India so far on Day 2, as of Saturday evening. The film had earned Rs 22 crore on its opening day.
With this, the Emraan Hashmi starrer has taken its total India net collection to Rs 44.42 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 52.86 crore. The film is also playing across 9,015 shows on Day 2. Its nationwide occupancy has reached around 53%.
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2
Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has also recorded better numbers on Saturday compared to its opening day. The film has earned Rs 8.88 crore in India so far on Day 2, as of Saturday evening.
The film collected Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1, taking its total India net collection to Rs 14.63 crore so far. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 17.32 crore. Batwara 1947 is currently running across 7,221 shows and has recorded around 33% occupancy.
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Awarapan 2 Collection (India Net)
|Batwara 1947 Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|Rs 22 Cr
|Rs 5.75 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 22.42 Cr (early estimates)
|Rs 8.88 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 44.42Cr
|Rs 14.63Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Independence Day Holiday Boosts Both Films
The August 15 holiday has helped both movies increase their audience. Awarapan 2, which had fewer shows than Batwara 1947 on the opening day, has now been allotted more shows.
The national holiday has also helped ticket sales across theatres. However, Awarapan 2 is seeing a much stronger response, with its occupancy reaching 53% compared to Batwara 1947’s 33%. The two films could see another boost on Sunday as audiences get the benefit of the extended weekend.
Awarapan 2 Eyes Rs 50 Crore
With its current two-day collection of Rs 44.42 crore, Awarapan 2 is now close to the Rs 50 crore mark in India. If the film maintains its strong pace through the remaining Saturday shows and Sunday, it could cross the milestone very soon.
Batwara 1947 is also expected to grow over the weekend after recording better numbers on Saturday. The film has crossed Rs 14 crore in India net so far and could move closer to the Rs 15 crore mark.
About Awarapan 2 And Batwara 1947
In Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar, a surviving Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi) lives a quiet, grieving life visiting his lost love’s grave. When an Interpol officer enlists his help to rescue children from a Bangkok trafficking ring, including a young girl named after his past love, Shivam infiltrates a dangerous mafia family, confronting old ghosts, new romance, and a final path to redemption.
On the other hand, in Batwara 1947, a Muslim refugee family led by Sikandar Mirza (Sunny Deol) flees India during the turbulent 1947 Partition and settles in a newly allotted home in Lahore, Pakistan. To their shock, they discover an elderly Hindu woman (Shabana Azmi) quietly living upstairs who refuses to leave her ancestral home. As the family overcomes their initial anger and protects her from local extremists, they form a deep, loving bond that proves humanity and love are stronger than religious division.