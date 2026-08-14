Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Is Emraan Hashmi Or Sunny Deol's Film The Clear Winner?
Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 were released on the same day, leading to a box office clash. Find out which film is the clear winner.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 14, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has started with a clear difference in numbers. Both films were released in theatres on August 14, but Emraan Hashmi’s film is currently far ahead of Sunny Deol’s Partition drama.
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 15.57 crore in India so far on Day 1, as of Friday evening. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 18.37 crore. The film is currently running across 7,872 shows.
On the other hand, Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 3.44 crore in India so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 4.06 crore, with the film running across 7,684 shows.
However, these are not the final Day 1 numbers. Collections from several evening and night shows are still awaited.
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1
The difference between the two films is quite large at the moment. Awarapan 2 has collected more than four times the amount earned by Batwara 1947 so far.
Here is a look at their current Day 1 numbers:
- Awarapan 2: Rs 15.57 crore India net; Rs 18.37 crore India gross
- Batwara 1947: Rs 3.44 crore India net; Rs 4.06 crore India gross
Based on the current figures, Awarapan 2 is the clear winner of the opening day.
Occupancy Rates
Awarapan 2 has also recorded a much better theatre occupancy than Batwara 1947.
- Awarapan 2: 35%
- Batwara 1947: 12%
Why Is Awarapan 2 Getting A Better Response?
One of the biggest reasons behind Awarapan 2’s opening is the popularity of the original film. Released in 2007, Awarapan did not become a big success at the box office. However, the film slowly gained a strong fan following over the years.
Emraan Hashmi’s character Shivam, the emotional story, and the film’s music remain popular among fans. Nearly two decades later, his return as Shivam has created a strong nostalgia. Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Suvinder Vicky alongside Hashmi.
Batwara 1947 Sees A Slow Start
Batwara 1947 has opened much more quietly. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. It stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.
The film is set during the Partition of India and follows Sikander Mirza, played by Sunny Deol, and his family after they move to Lahore. The story is based on Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. It focuses on the pain of Partition, displacement and communal tensions.
The film also marks another collaboration between Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after films such as Ghayal and Damini.
Is Awarapan 2 The Clear Winner?
For now, yes. Awarapan 2 has a clear lead over Batwara 1947 on Day 1. Its current collection, occupancy and audience response are all much stronger.
However, the box office battle is not over yet. August 15 is a national holiday, and both films can benefit from the long weekend. Batwara 1947 could see an improvement in numbers if positive word of mouth brings more viewers to theatres.
For now, though, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has won the first round against Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947.
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