ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Is Emraan Hashmi Or Sunny Deol's Film The Clear Winner?

Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has started with a clear difference in numbers. Both films were released in theatres on August 14, but Emraan Hashmi’s film is currently far ahead of Sunny Deol’s Partition drama.

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 15.57 crore in India so far on Day 1, as of Friday evening. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 18.37 crore. The film is currently running across 7,872 shows.

On the other hand, Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 3.44 crore in India so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 4.06 crore, with the film running across 7,684 shows.

However, these are not the final Day 1 numbers. Collections from several evening and night shows are still awaited.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1

The difference between the two films is quite large at the moment. Awarapan 2 has collected more than four times the amount earned by Batwara 1947 so far.

Here is a look at their current Day 1 numbers:

Awarapan 2: Rs 15.57 crore India net; Rs 18.37 crore India gross

Batwara 1947: Rs 3.44 crore India net; Rs 4.06 crore India gross

Based on the current figures, Awarapan 2 is the clear winner of the opening day.