ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hashmi's Film Completes First Week On A Strong Note, Nears Rs 111 Cr

Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has continued its strong run at the Indian box office even after completing a week in theatres. The film, which benefited from the nostalgia surrounding the original, has maintained a steady pace during its first week.

After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 6, the sequel is now looking to strengthen its position further as it enters the second week.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the latest live figures, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 3.48 crore in India so far on Day 7, as of Thursday evening. The film had earned Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6. With the latest collection added, its total India net collection has reached Rs 110.98 crore. The film’s total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 132.40 crore.

Awarapan 2 is currently running across 9,616 shows on Day 7 and has recorded around 14% occupancy.

Awarapan 2 Nears Rs 111 Crore