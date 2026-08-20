Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hashmi's Film Completes First Week On A Strong Note, Nears Rs 111 Cr
Awarapan 2 continues its strong box office run on Day 7, with Emraan Hashmi's film nearing Rs 111 crore after crossing Rs 100 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has continued its strong run at the Indian box office even after completing a week in theatres. The film, which benefited from the nostalgia surrounding the original, has maintained a steady pace during its first week.
After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 6, the sequel is now looking to strengthen its position further as it enters the second week.
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7
According to the latest live figures, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 3.48 crore in India so far on Day 7, as of Thursday evening. The film had earned Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6. With the latest collection added, its total India net collection has reached Rs 110.98 crore. The film’s total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 132.40 crore.
Awarapan 2 is currently running across 9,616 shows on Day 7 and has recorded around 14% occupancy.
Awarapan 2 Nears Rs 111 Crore
With its seven-day total now close to Rs 111 crore, Awarapan 2 has managed to maintain a healthy run through its first week. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 6, making the milestone an important achievement for the Emraan Hashmi starrer. Its current numbers suggest that the film has continued to attract audiences even after the Independence Day weekend.
The sequel has also benefited from the popularity of the 2007 original, which developed a strong cult following over the years despite not being a major theatrical success at the time of its release.
What’s Ahead For Awarapan 2?
The film will now enter its second weekend, which could give its box office collections another boost. With its India net collection already nearing Rs 111 crore, the focus will now be on how much further it can go.
The coming weekend will be important for Awarapan 2, especially as the film looks to maintain its hold in theatres and add more to its first-week collection.
About Awarapan 2
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi reprising his iconic role as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi as Nafisa. The plot follows a brooding, older Shivam drawn back into the dangerous Bangkok underworld after his adopted daughter goes missing, pulling him into a gritty battle against a ruthless child-trafficking ring run by the antagonist Zorawar (Puran Gabbi).