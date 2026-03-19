ETV Bharat / entertainment

Emotional Raj Arjun Says Daughter Sara Became His 'Dhurandhar' During Struggles

Hyderabad: Actor Raj Arjun turned emotional while speaking about his daughter Sara Arjun at a recent event in Mumbai, saying she has now become his strength and support “like a Dhurandhar”.

Speaking at the event, Raj Arjun opened up about his struggles in the film industry and how Sara’s birth changed his life completely. He said he had come to Mumbai with big dreams, but constant rejections broke his confidence. Things began to change after Sara was born in 2005.

He shared that he had always heard that daughters are a blessing, and he experienced it firsthand. Soon after her birth, he got his first lead role, although the film was not released. Despite setbacks, he did not give up. “If Sara had not come into my life, I would not have become the person or the artist I am today,” he said.

Recalling his difficult years, Raj spoke about financial struggles and uncertainty as his career failed to take off. He said he had no option but to stay strong. “Main tut nahi sakta tha, main bhaag bhi nahi sakta. Isliye main thehr gaya… Fir bhi uski chamakti hui aankhen mujhe roz kehti thi, khade rehna papa, mujhe abhi aapki zarurat hai. Voh mujhe sambhal rahi thi Dhurandhar ban kar,” he said, adding that it was his daughter who kept him going during his lowest phase.