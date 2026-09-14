ETV Bharat / entertainment

Emmys 2026: Top Nominees, Major Tributes, When And Where To Watch & More About The 78th Primetime Awards

Hyderabad: The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are all set to take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony will bring together some of the biggest names from television, with several major races and special performances expected to keep viewers interested. HBO Max’s The Pitt is among the top contenders, while Hacks and newcomer Widow’s Bay are expected to have a close fight in the comedy category.

The awards will honour television shows that aired between June 2025 and May 2026. The ceremony will cover 19 categories across drama, comedy, reality television and late-night programming.

When And Where To Watch Emmy Awards 2026 In India

For viewers in India, the 78th Emmy Awards will be held in the early hours of Tuesday, September 15. The red carpet and pre-show coverage will begin at 4:30 am, followed by the main awards ceremony at 5:30 am. JioHotstar will stream both the pre-show and the main ceremony for viewers in India.

In the US, the main broadcast will begin at 8 pm Eastern on NBC, while viewers can also stream the ceremony on Peacock’s Premium plan. Red carpet coverage will start at 5 pm.

Mariska Hargitay To Host The Ceremony

This year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, best known for playing Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor has had a busy year and recently won two Emmys for My Mom Jayne, the documentary about her mother, actor Jayne Mansfield.

Hargitay also made her Broadway debut with the one-woman play Every Brilliant Thing. She was also seen supporting the New York Knicks during their championship run.

Emmy executive producer Jesse Collins has hinted that viewers will see a different side of Hargitay during the ceremony. He has teased that the actor will "sing and dance" on the Emmy stage.

The Pitt Leads The Drama Race

The Pitt enters the Best Drama Series race as one of the biggest favourites of the night. The HBO Max medical drama is looking to repeat its previous win. If it wins again, The Pitt could create Emmy history. It would become the first series since Mad Men to win the top drama prize for each of its first two seasons.

The comedy race, meanwhile, is expected to be much tighter. New horror-comedy series Widow’s Bay is competing against the popular Hacks, which is entering what could be its final season. A win for Hacks would add another major award to the show’s run.