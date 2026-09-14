Emmys 2026: Top Nominees, Major Tributes, When And Where To Watch & More About The 78th Primetime Awards
The 78th Emmy Awards will feature major races, star-studded reunions and tributes, with The Pitt, Hacks and several performers chasing historic wins.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST|
Updated : September 14, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are all set to take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony will bring together some of the biggest names from television, with several major races and special performances expected to keep viewers interested. HBO Max’s The Pitt is among the top contenders, while Hacks and newcomer Widow’s Bay are expected to have a close fight in the comedy category.
The awards will honour television shows that aired between June 2025 and May 2026. The ceremony will cover 19 categories across drama, comedy, reality television and late-night programming.
When And Where To Watch Emmy Awards 2026 In India
For viewers in India, the 78th Emmy Awards will be held in the early hours of Tuesday, September 15. The red carpet and pre-show coverage will begin at 4:30 am, followed by the main awards ceremony at 5:30 am. JioHotstar will stream both the pre-show and the main ceremony for viewers in India.
In the US, the main broadcast will begin at 8 pm Eastern on NBC, while viewers can also stream the ceremony on Peacock’s Premium plan. Red carpet coverage will start at 5 pm.
Mariska Hargitay To Host The Ceremony
This year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, best known for playing Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor has had a busy year and recently won two Emmys for My Mom Jayne, the documentary about her mother, actor Jayne Mansfield.
Hargitay also made her Broadway debut with the one-woman play Every Brilliant Thing. She was also seen supporting the New York Knicks during their championship run.
Emmy executive producer Jesse Collins has hinted that viewers will see a different side of Hargitay during the ceremony. He has teased that the actor will "sing and dance" on the Emmy stage.
The Pitt Leads The Drama Race
The Pitt enters the Best Drama Series race as one of the biggest favourites of the night. The HBO Max medical drama is looking to repeat its previous win. If it wins again, The Pitt could create Emmy history. It would become the first series since Mad Men to win the top drama prize for each of its first two seasons.
The comedy race, meanwhile, is expected to be much tighter. New horror-comedy series Widow’s Bay is competing against the popular Hacks, which is entering what could be its final season. A win for Hacks would add another major award to the show’s run.
In the Limited Series category, HBO Max’s DTF St Louis is considered a slight favourite against the second season of Netflix’s Beef.
Jean Smart And Matthew Rhys Could Make History
Several actors are also chasing major records at this year’s ceremony. Jean Smart could reach a major milestone if she wins Best Actress in a Comedy for Hacks. A victory would take her total acting Emmy wins to eight, putting her alongside Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Matthew Rhys has an even bigger opportunity. He has nominations in two acting categories, including Best Actor in a Comedy for Widow’s Bay and Best Actor in a Limited Series for The Beast in Me.
If Rhys wins both awards, he would become the first actor to win lead acting Emmys in drama, comedy and limited series. He previously won the drama acting award in 2018 for The Americans.
Apple TV Chases A Major Emmy Milestone
Apple TV is also looking to make history at this year’s awards. Since 2003, HBO and Netflix have been the only networks or platforms to finish a year with the highest number of Emmy wins.
Apple TV currently has the advantage over HBO. After the technical and behind-the-scenes awards presented over Labour Day weekend, Apple has 19 Emmys, while HBO has 16. The three-award gap means Apple TV has a chance to end the long run of HBO and Netflix at the top.
Special Tributes And Reunion Moments
The ceremony will also include several special performances and tributes. Country music star Reba McEntire will pay tribute to the late singer and actor Dolly Parton. McEntire, who was a longtime friend of Parton, is expected to perform a special segment in her memory.
The ceremony will also remember actor Catherine O’Hara. Her Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin and Schitt’s Creek stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy will be part of the tribute. The In Memoriam segment will feature singer Noah Kahan performing Bridge Over Troubled Water.
Fans will also get to see special reunions. The ceremony will mark the 50th anniversary of Charlie’s Angels with Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd. A 30th anniversary reunion of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will also feature Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz.
Television Industry Sees A Decline
This year’s Emmy Awards also come at a time when the number of television shows being made has fallen. A total of 212 series were considered for the Best Drama, Best Comedy and Best Limited Series categories during the current Emmy cycle. This is 7% lower than last year and 39% lower than the number recorded in 2022, when the industry was at the peak of the so-called Peak TV era.