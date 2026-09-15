Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Jean Smart's Fifth 'Hacks' Win, Matthew Rhys Scores Double
The 78th Emmy Awards saw Jean Smart make history with her fifth Hacks win, while Noah Wyle, Matthew Rhys and others took top honours.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards brought television's biggest stars together at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. The ceremony was hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. In India, the awards were watched in the early hours of September 15. HBO Max's medical drama The Pitt entered the night as the biggest contender with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24. Widow's Bay, Pluribus, Beef Season 2 and DTF St. Louis were among the other major contenders.
Jean Smart created Emmy history by winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks. It was her fifth consecutive win in the category and made her the first performer to win an acting Emmy for every season of a show. Her win also took her total Emmy tally to eight, putting her alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cloris Leachman and Allison Janney in the record books.
Mariska Hargitay hosts the 78th Emmy Awards LIVE Monday September 14 on @NBC and @Peacock ✨ pic.twitter.com/0YF2l4TH0j— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 7, 2026
Matthew Rhys also had a memorable night. He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me. The victory marked another major milestone in his career, with the actor becoming the first performer to win lead acting Emmys across all three genres. He also made history by winning lead acting awards in two categories in the same year, with his other nomination coming for Apple's Widow's Bay.
September 15, 2026
Noah Wyle took home the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for The Pitt, giving him his second consecutive Emmy in the category. Rhea Seehorn won her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus, while Allison Janney won Supporting Actress for The Diplomat.
Another win for Matthew Rhys! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vK5HqztdLj— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 15, 2026
Emmy Awards 2026: Full Winners List
Drama Series
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tom Pelphrey - Task
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
Directing for a Drama Series
Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses
Comedy Series
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Stephen Root - Widow's Bay
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Katie Dippold - Widow's Bay (Episode: Welcome To Widow's Bay!)
Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- David Harbour - DTF St. Louis
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Steven Conrad - DTF St. Louis
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- DTF St. Louis
Other Major Categories
Reality Competition Series
- The Traitors
Variety Series
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Writing for a Variety Series
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Television Movie
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
- The Muppet Show
Outstanding Animated Program
- South Park
Guest Acting Categories
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Shailene Woodley - Paradise
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Ernest Harden Jr - The Pitt
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Rob Reiner - The Bear
Already Announced Winners
Several Emmy categories were announced before the main ceremony as part of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Those wins added to the overall tally for several of this year's biggest shows and performers.
All eyes on Zendaya at the 78th #Emmys carpet ✨ pic.twitter.com/ejjcgIxvb1— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 15, 2026
The Pitt and Hacks remained among the major forces throughout the awards, while Widow's Bay, Pluribus and DTF St. Louis also picked up important honours. The main ceremony then added several headline-making wins, including Jean Smart's historic fifth Hacks victory and Noah Wyle's second consecutive Lead Actor Emmy for The Pitt.
And the Emmy goes to... pic.twitter.com/FHzL4fREWi— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 15, 2026
The 2026 Emmys also saw The Traitors win the Reality Competition Series award, while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took the honours for Variety Series and Writing for a Variety Series.
Where Was The Emmy Awards 2026 Held?
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. Mariska Hargitay hosted the ceremony, which was broadcast live in the US on NBC and streamed on Peacock.
September 15, 2026
For viewers in India, the 2026 Emmy Awards were streamed live on JioHotstar. The main ceremony began at 5:30 AM IST on September 15, with the red carpet and pre-show starting at 4:30 AM IST. The ceremony is also available on demand after the live broadcast.