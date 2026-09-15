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Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Jean Smart's Fifth 'Hacks' Win, Matthew Rhys Scores Double

The 78th Emmy Awards saw Jean Smart make history with her fifth Hacks win, while Noah Wyle, Matthew Rhys and others took top honours.

Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Jean Smart's Fifth 'Hacks' Win, Matthew Rhys Scores Double
Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Jean Smart's Fifth 'Hacks' Win, Matthew Rhys Scores Double (Photo: ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:12 AM IST

4 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards brought television's biggest stars together at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. The ceremony was hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. In India, the awards were watched in the early hours of September 15. HBO Max's medical drama The Pitt entered the night as the biggest contender with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24. Widow's Bay, Pluribus, Beef Season 2 and DTF St. Louis were among the other major contenders.

Jean Smart created Emmy history by winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks. It was her fifth consecutive win in the category and made her the first performer to win an acting Emmy for every season of a show. Her win also took her total Emmy tally to eight, putting her alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cloris Leachman and Allison Janney in the record books.

Matthew Rhys also had a memorable night. He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me. The victory marked another major milestone in his career, with the actor becoming the first performer to win lead acting Emmys across all three genres. He also made history by winning lead acting awards in two categories in the same year, with his other nomination coming for Apple's Widow's Bay.

Noah Wyle took home the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for The Pitt, giving him his second consecutive Emmy in the category. Rhea Seehorn won her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus, while Allison Janney won Supporting Actress for The Diplomat.

Emmy Awards 2026: Full Winners List

Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Tom Pelphrey - Task

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Directing for a Drama Series

Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses

Comedy Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Stephen Root - Widow's Bay

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay

Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Katie Dippold - Widow's Bay (Episode: Welcome To Widow's Bay!)

Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • David Harbour - DTF St. Louis

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Steven Conrad - DTF St. Louis

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • DTF St. Louis

Other Major Categories

Reality Competition Series

  • The Traitors

Variety Series

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Writing for a Variety Series

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Television Movie

  • Remarkably Bright Creatures

Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

  • The Muppet Show

Outstanding Animated Program

  • South Park

Guest Acting Categories

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Shailene Woodley - Paradise

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Ernest Harden Jr - The Pitt

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Rob Reiner - The Bear

Already Announced Winners

Several Emmy categories were announced before the main ceremony as part of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Those wins added to the overall tally for several of this year's biggest shows and performers.

The Pitt and Hacks remained among the major forces throughout the awards, while Widow's Bay, Pluribus and DTF St. Louis also picked up important honours. The main ceremony then added several headline-making wins, including Jean Smart's historic fifth Hacks victory and Noah Wyle's second consecutive Lead Actor Emmy for The Pitt.

The 2026 Emmys also saw The Traitors win the Reality Competition Series award, while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took the honours for Variety Series and Writing for a Variety Series.

Where Was The Emmy Awards 2026 Held?

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. Mariska Hargitay hosted the ceremony, which was broadcast live in the US on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

For viewers in India, the 2026 Emmy Awards were streamed live on JioHotstar. The main ceremony began at 5:30 AM IST on September 15, with the red carpet and pre-show starting at 4:30 AM IST. The ceremony is also available on demand after the live broadcast.

Read More

  1. Emmys 2026: Top Nominees, Major Tributes, When And Where To Watch & More About The 78th Primetime Awards
  2. Peter Cullen Dies At 85: You've Heard His Voice As Optimus Prime, But Do You Know Who He Took Inspiration From?
  3. Indian Actors In Hollywood: Vidyut Jammwal, Disha Patani, Ali Fazal And More With Global Projects Ahead

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EMMY AWARDS 2026 WINNERS
EMMY AWARDS 2026 FULL WINNERS LIST
JEAN SMART HACKS
78TH EMMY AWARDS WINNERS
EMMY AWARDS 2026

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