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Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Jean Smart's Fifth 'Hacks' Win, Matthew Rhys Scores Double

Hyderabad: The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards brought television's biggest stars together at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. The ceremony was hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. In India, the awards were watched in the early hours of September 15. HBO Max's medical drama The Pitt entered the night as the biggest contender with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24. Widow's Bay, Pluribus, Beef Season 2 and DTF St. Louis were among the other major contenders.

Jean Smart created Emmy history by winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks. It was her fifth consecutive win in the category and made her the first performer to win an acting Emmy for every season of a show. Her win also took her total Emmy tally to eight, putting her alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cloris Leachman and Allison Janney in the record books.

Matthew Rhys also had a memorable night. He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me. The victory marked another major milestone in his career, with the actor becoming the first performer to win lead acting Emmys across all three genres. He also made history by winning lead acting awards in two categories in the same year, with his other nomination coming for Apple's Widow's Bay.

Noah Wyle took home the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for The Pitt, giving him his second consecutive Emmy in the category. Rhea Seehorn won her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus, while Allison Janney won Supporting Actress for The Diplomat.

Emmy Awards 2026: Full Winners List

Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tom Pelphrey - Task

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Directing for a Drama Series

Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses

Comedy Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series