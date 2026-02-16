ETV Bharat / entertainment

Eminent Odia Singer Geeta Patnaik Dies At 73

Cuttack: Veteran singer Geeta Patnaik, regarded as one of the most iconic voices in Odia music, died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after suffering a brain stroke, a family member said.

Patnaik, 73, was initially admitted to Capital Hospital after she fell ill while attending an event on Thursday. Medical tests later confirmed that she had suffered a brain stroke.

She was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared her dead on Sunday evening, her brother-in-law Pradosh Patnaik said. The singer’s mortal remains will be taken to her residence in Cuttack on Monday, following which the last rites will be performed, he said.