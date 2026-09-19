ETV Bharat / entertainment

Emily In Paris Season 6: Release Date, Plot, Cast & What To Expect From Lily Collins' Final Chapter

Hyderabad: Emily in Paris is coming back for its sixth and final season, with Lily Collins set to return as Emily Cooper. The new season has finished filming and will take Emily on another European adventure. While Paris will remain an important part of the story, Emily will also visit new destinations, including Greece and Monaco.

The upcoming season will continue the story from Season 5, which ended with Emily returning to Paris after her relationship with Italian fashion heir Marcello Muratori came to an end. Season 6 will also explore what happens next in Emily’s complicated relationship with Gabriel.

Emily In Paris Season 6 Release Date

Emily in Paris Season 6 will premiere on Christmas Eve, December 24. The sixth season has already completed filming. The first photos from the new season have also offered a glimpse of Emily’s travels outside Paris.

Emily In Paris Season 6: What To Expect

At the end of Season 5, Emily and Marcello broke up after she decided not to move to Italy with him. Marcello has asked Emily to join his family business, but she chose to continue her career and life in Paris.

After returning to Paris, Emily receives an invitation from Gabriel. The chef sends her a postcard asking her to join him on his boss’s yacht in Greece.