Emily In Paris Season 6: Release Date, Plot, Cast & What To Expect From Lily Collins' Final Chapter
The final season of Emily in Paris brings new European destinations, returning faces and fresh twists to Lily Collins' story.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Emily in Paris is coming back for its sixth and final season, with Lily Collins set to return as Emily Cooper. The new season has finished filming and will take Emily on another European adventure. While Paris will remain an important part of the story, Emily will also visit new destinations, including Greece and Monaco.
The upcoming season will continue the story from Season 5, which ended with Emily returning to Paris after her relationship with Italian fashion heir Marcello Muratori came to an end. Season 6 will also explore what happens next in Emily’s complicated relationship with Gabriel.
Emily In Paris Season 6 Release Date
Emily in Paris Season 6 will premiere on Christmas Eve, December 24. The sixth season has already completed filming. The first photos from the new season have also offered a glimpse of Emily’s travels outside Paris.
Emily In Paris Season 6: What To Expect
At the end of Season 5, Emily and Marcello broke up after she decided not to move to Italy with him. Marcello has asked Emily to join his family business, but she chose to continue her career and life in Paris.
After returning to Paris, Emily receives an invitation from Gabriel. The chef sends her a postcard asking her to join him on his boss’s yacht in Greece.
This leaves Emily with another big decision. It is not yet clear whether she will accept Gabriel’s invitation or what their relationship will look like in the final season.
Series creator Darren Star had earlier teased that the show would explore more places while keeping Paris at its centre. “The show is Emily in Paris. It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that,” Star told a webloid.
Greece And Monaco In Season 6
Season 6 will take Emily beyond Paris, with Greece and Monaco among the destinations featured in the new episodes. The change in locations will give the final season a wider European setting while keeping Emily’s life in Paris at the centre of the story. The new locations will also add fresh situations for Emily as she deals with her career, friendships and relationships.
Emily In Paris Season 6 Cast
Lily Collins will return as Emily Cooper. Ashley Park will reprise her role as Mindy, while Lucas Bravo will return as Gabriel. The returning cast also includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, William Abadie as Antoine and Paul Forman as Nicolas. Minnie Driver will also return as Princess Jane.
Season 5 ended with several personal stories still unresolved. Mindy accepted Nicolas’ marriage proposal, but Alfie warned her that the engagement was a “big mistake.”
With Emily back in Paris and new European locations waiting to be explored, the final season is set to bring another round of changes to her personal and professional life. Emily in Paris Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on December 24.