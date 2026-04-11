Emily In Paris Renewed For Season 6: Here's How Lily Collins' Journey Ended In Season 5
Emily in Paris renewed for Season 6. Season 5 ends with Emily's breakup, Mindy's engagement, and Gabriel's return, setting up new twists before production begins.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Emily in Paris has officially been renewed for Season 6, giving fans another reason to follow Emily Cooper’s journey across Europe. The upcoming season is expected to go on floors in May, with creator Darren Star already hinting at what lies ahead.
Speaking about the show’s future, Star said, “There are a lot of places I'd love to visit. But I think the show organically follows the storyline. The show is Emily in Paris. It's never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that.” He also confirmed that the next season will feature new locations, including Greece and Monaco.
Before Season 6 begins, Season 5 of the series ends on an eventful note, setting up multiple storylines for the next chapter.
Season 5 follows Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, as she travels to Rome for work and personal reasons. The Chicago-born marketing executive is assigned to launch an Agence Grateau office in the Italian capital. During her stay, she also gets involved in a relationship with Marcello Muratori, a luxury fashion heir portrayed by Eugenio Franceschini.
The season finale takes place in Venice, where Marcello hosts his solo design debut. The fashion show turns out to be a major success, earning approval from his mother, Antonia, played by Anna Galiena. Following this, Marcello is given full control of his family’s historic cashmere business and asks Emily to join him in his village, Solitano.
However, Emily decides against it. She opts to remain in her fast-paced career in Paris rather than settling down in a quieter life. This leads to another breakup between Emily and Marcello.
Meanwhile, Emily’s best friend Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park, sees a major turn in her personal life. Her on-and-off boyfriend Nicolas de Léon, portrayed by Paul Forman, proposes to her during the Venice trip, and she accepts. However, complications arise when Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount, confesses his feelings and calls her engagement a “big mistake”.
In another key development, Emily’s former boyfriend Gabriel re-enters the picture. With Emily newly single again, he invites her to join him on a yacht trip to Greece. This moment hints at a possible reunion or new twist in their relationship as the story moves forward.
Season 5 had a great response all over the world. It managed to get millions of views and rank in the top shows of various countries. The series’ continued popularity has played a major role in the renewal of the series.
With multiple relationships left unresolved and new destinations confirmed, Season 6 is expected to pick up from these turning points. Whether Emily chooses a new path in love or career remains to be seen when the show returns in 2026.