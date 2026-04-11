ETV Bharat / entertainment

Emily In Paris Renewed For Season 6: Here's How Lily Collins' Journey Ended In Season 5

Hyderabad: Emily in Paris has officially been renewed for Season 6, giving fans another reason to follow Emily Cooper’s journey across Europe. The upcoming season is expected to go on floors in May, with creator Darren Star already hinting at what lies ahead.

Speaking about the show’s future, Star said, “There are a lot of places I'd love to visit. But I think the show organically follows the storyline. The show is Emily in Paris. It's never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that.” He also confirmed that the next season will feature new locations, including Greece and Monaco.

Before Season 6 begins, Season 5 of the series ends on an eventful note, setting up multiple storylines for the next chapter.

Season 5 follows Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, as she travels to Rome for work and personal reasons. The Chicago-born marketing executive is assigned to launch an Agence Grateau office in the Italian capital. During her stay, she also gets involved in a relationship with Marcello Muratori, a luxury fashion heir portrayed by Eugenio Franceschini.