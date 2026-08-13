ETV Bharat / entertainment

Elvish Yadav Joins Malamaal Weekly 2, Credits Fans For Bollywood Journey: 'Your Love Brought Me To Big Screen'

Hyderabad: Elvish Yadav is set to make a big move in his Bollywood journey with Malamaal Weekly 2. The YouTuber and reality show star has reportedly joined the cast of the comedy sequel, which also features Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Sharing the news, Elvish penned a note about his journey from being an outsider to getting an opportunity in Bollywood.

Elvish Yadav Says ‘I Had No One In Bollywood’

Elvish took to X on Thursday to share the news with his fans. Talking about his journey, he said that he entered the industry without any connections and credited his fans for helping him reach the big screen.

“New film. New journey. I came from outside; I had no one in Bollywood. I rose from among you people, and your love has now brought me to the big screen. Whatever I am today, it's because of your love. And because of this very love, I am ‘MALAMAAL.’ Just keep the love going,” he wrote.

Elvish has come a long way since he began his career as a content creator on YouTube. He later became a reality show star and won Bigg Boss OTT 2. His popularity grew further after his television appearances and other projects. He is now looking to build a career in films.