Elvish Yadav Joins Malamaal Weekly 2, Credits Fans For Bollywood Journey: 'Your Love Brought Me To Big Screen'
Elvish Yadav announces Malamaal Weekly 2, sharing how fan support helped him enter Bollywood despite having no industry connections.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Elvish Yadav is set to make a big move in his Bollywood journey with Malamaal Weekly 2. The YouTuber and reality show star has reportedly joined the cast of the comedy sequel, which also features Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Sharing the news, Elvish penned a note about his journey from being an outsider to getting an opportunity in Bollywood.
Elvish Yadav Says ‘I Had No One In Bollywood’
Elvish took to X on Thursday to share the news with his fans. Talking about his journey, he said that he entered the industry without any connections and credited his fans for helping him reach the big screen.
“New film. New journey. I came from outside; I had no one in Bollywood. I rose from among you people, and your love has now brought me to the big screen. Whatever I am today, it's because of your love. And because of this very love, I am ‘MALAMAAL.’ Just keep the love going,” he wrote.
Nayi film. Naya safar. ❤️— Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 13, 2026
Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya.
Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main "MALAMAAL" hu.…
Elvish has come a long way since he began his career as a content creator on YouTube. He later became a reality show star and won Bigg Boss OTT 2. His popularity grew further after his television appearances and other projects. He is now looking to build a career in films.
A few days ago, Elvish had also spoken about his Bollywood debut and said that his role in Malamaal Weekly 2 is not a small cameo. He also addressed the common belief that YouTubers are usually given only small roles in films.
“If it wasn’t for you guys, my Bollywood debut would never have been possible,” Elvish had said. He added that he was happy to be part of a film that could break the stereotype of YouTubers getting only tiny roles. Elvish also said that he has a “really strong role” in the film and promised his fans that he would work hard to make them proud.
About Malamaal Weekly 2
Malamaal Weekly 2 is the sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly. The first film featured Paresh Rawal, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri and Arbaaz Khan, among others. It went on to become a successful comedy and gained a strong audience over the years.
According to reports, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav are part of the sequel. The female cast reportedly includes Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shirodkar. Elvish is also said to have an important role in the film.
For Elvish, Malamaal Weekly 2 marks an important step as he moves from digital content and reality television to mainstream cinema. The project also comes soon after reports of his association with another Bollywood film starring Tiger Shroff.