'I Am Innocent': Ektaa Kapoor Reacts After Getting 'So Much Hate' For Using AI In Naagin 7
Ektaa Kapoor speaks about facing backlash over AI use in Naagin 7, playfully blaming writers before admitting her own ambitious, budget-free creative demands.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 23, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Producer Ektaa Kapoor has reacted to the criticism she has been receiving for using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in some episodes of Naagin 7. The producer addressed the issue in a lighthearted manner through a video shared on her Instagram Story.
In the video, Ektaa openly stated that the show's use of AI has not gone down well with a section of the audience. She said, "I am getting so much hate for my AI episodes." She then turned the camera towards the writers sitting in the room and jokingly blamed them for the situation.
Pointing at the team, she said, "Ye hain woh log! Ye! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh… Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget."
Talking about the show, Naagin 7 is one of Indian television's longest-running and most popular fantasy franchises. The story follows a shape-shifting serpent woman on a mission to protect the world while avenging her family's murder. This season introduces a dragon as the main antagonist.
Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary plays the lead role of the Naagin. The show also features Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles. The series is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.
Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor is also preparing for her upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, which is presented by her banner Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.
The film marks the reunion of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar after 14 years. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It will also feature a posthumous appearance by veteran actor Asrani, who passed away in October 2025. Bhoot Bangla is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10.
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