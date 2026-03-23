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'I Am Innocent': Ektaa Kapoor Reacts After Getting 'So Much Hate' For Using AI In Naagin 7

'I Am Innocent': Ektaa Kapoor Reacts After Getting 'So Much Hate' For Using AI In Naagin 7 ( Photo: IANS, Series Poster )

Hyderabad: Producer Ektaa Kapoor has reacted to the criticism she has been receiving for using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in some episodes of Naagin 7. The producer addressed the issue in a lighthearted manner through a video shared on her Instagram Story.

In the video, Ektaa openly stated that the show's use of AI has not gone down well with a section of the audience. She said, "I am getting so much hate for my AI episodes." She then turned the camera towards the writers sitting in the room and jokingly blamed them for the situation.

Pointing at the team, she said, "Ye hain woh log! Ye! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh… Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget."