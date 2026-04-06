ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Nobody Does This': Ekta Kapoor Recalls Shocking Moment When Akshay Kumar Returned Cheque For A Failed Film

Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar has once again impressed fans and colleagues with a rare gesture from the past, as producer Ekta Kapoor revealed a surprising incident at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.

Speaking at the event, Ekta shared that Akshay had once returned a cheque to her after one of their films did not perform well at the box office. The revelation left many in the audience surprised.

Ekta said, “I have wanted to work with Akshay sir for many years now. One thing many people don’t know is that he’s the only actor who called me up…our first film didn’t do well. He gave me a cheque and said this is money back for you…you’ve lost money.”

She further added how unusual and shocking the gesture was, especially in an industry where such acts are rarely seen. “I was in shock. Koi nahi karta. Mere 31 years mai, kisine nahi kari. (Nobody does it. Nobody has done it in 31 years of my career). And to give it so casually…” she said.