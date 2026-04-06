'Nobody Does This': Ekta Kapoor Recalls Shocking Moment When Akshay Kumar Returned Cheque For A Failed Film
Ekta Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar returned her cheque after a failed film, leaving her shocked. They reunite for the film Bhooth Bangla years later.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar has once again impressed fans and colleagues with a rare gesture from the past, as producer Ekta Kapoor revealed a surprising incident at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.
Speaking at the event, Ekta shared that Akshay had once returned a cheque to her after one of their films did not perform well at the box office. The revelation left many in the audience surprised.
Ekta said, “I have wanted to work with Akshay sir for many years now. One thing many people don’t know is that he’s the only actor who called me up…our first film didn’t do well. He gave me a cheque and said this is money back for you…you’ve lost money.”
" #AkshayKumar and I worked together and the film didn't do well. He casually came to me and gave me the cheque back. Koi actor nahi karta aise. Mere 31 years me maine nahi dekha" - #EktaKapoor pic.twitter.com/YAE8yKQNBR— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) April 6, 2026
She further added how unusual and shocking the gesture was, especially in an industry where such acts are rarely seen. “I was in shock. Koi nahi karta. Mere 31 years mai, kisine nahi kari. (Nobody does it. Nobody has done it in 31 years of my career). And to give it so casually…” she said.
Ekta also revealed that she refused to accept the money and instead expressed her desire to work with him again. “I said no. Please do another film with me. I’ll earn a lot more from that. That film finally happened,” she added, referring to Bhooth Bangla.
While she did not name the film, Akshay and Ekta had earlier worked together on Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, which was released in 2013.
Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with filmmaker Priyadarshan after many years. The duo has previously delivered several popular comedy films, including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Garam Masala. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.
Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy that tells the story of a man who inherits a haunted bungalow and faces strange events linked to an evil entity named Vadhusur. The situation becomes more complicated when he plans to get married in a village known for its supernatural fears.
The film, produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, will now release in theatres on April 17, with paid previews scheduled from the evening of April 16.