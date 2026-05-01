Ek Din X Review And Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Sai Pallavi Shines But Film Faces A Slow Start
Ek Din opens to mixed reviews with strong praise for Sai Pallavi, while low buzz may keep day 1 box office collections modest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 1, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, has finally arrived in theatres on May 1, 2026. The romantic drama opened with decent expectations, but early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) show a mixed response from audiences.
Many viewers have described the film as a "beautiful, light-hearted love story" with strong emotional moments. The visuals, especially the scenic Japan setting, have received praise for their dreamy and refreshing look. The music has also been appreciated for adding to the film's soft and emotional tone.
However, not everyone is impressed. Some viewers feel the narration is slow and the writing could have been better. A few reactions even called the film "below average," saying it works only in parts and may not appeal to everyone.
Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts
One thing that clearly stands out across almost all reviews is Sai Pallavi's performance. Playing the character Meera, she is being called the "soul of the film." Many viewers feel she brings honesty and depth to her role, making the emotional moments feel real. This marks her Hindi debut, and audiences seem to have welcomed her warmly. Even those who didn't like the film overall have praised her acting as the biggest highlight.
#EkDin is Refreshingly Heartwarming with a storyline, Strong Acting and unconventional bittersweet ending #JunaidKhan delivered superb performance while #SaiPallavi is outstanding.— Afroj Hussain (@TheAfroj) May 1, 2026
MUST WATCH (3.5/5)#EkDinReview @AKPPL_Official @Sai_Pallavi92 pic.twitter.com/uISELp5UOT
Junaid Khan, playing the introverted and awkward Dino, has also received decent feedback. Viewers appreciated his sincere and natural performance, though some felt his character could have been written better.
A Simple Love Story with Emotional Touch
Ek Din focuses on a unique concept of a man wishing to spend just one day with the woman he loves, only for that wish to change their lives. The film explores love, longing, and emotional connection in a simple and soft manner. Some viewers loved its "heartwarming" and "bittersweet" tone, calling it a refreshing break from typical loud romantic films.
#EkDinReview: SaiPallavi steals hearts in this pure emotion-packed romance where LOVE = RESPECT not just looks!! 👏❤️✨— Tripurari Chaudhary (@TripurariMedia) May 1, 2026
JunaidKhan is 🔥 for owning the awkward introvert Dino vibe – so real, so human, no fake hero drama!! 🙌 #EkDin is all HEART, longing & hope... coz… pic.twitter.com/0RwhBPyqO7
The second half, in particular, has been praised for delivering stronger emotional impact. At the same time, the slow pace has been a common complaint. Several viewers felt the film could have been tighter and more engaging, especially in the first half.
Box Office Performance So Far
As per early day 1 trends, Ek Din has collected around Rs 0.44 crore net so far, with a gross of about Rs 0.52 crore. The film is running in around 946 shows across India, indicating a limited release compared to bigger films. The low pre-release buzz and modest advance bookings have clearly impacted the opening numbers.
Good Movie Actually, Especially 2nd Half Was Very Very Good 👍... #SaiPallavi's Performance Is The Key And The Backbone Of The Movie.#OkaRoju @Sai_Pallavi92 pic.twitter.com/PEESMRrQRU— Nandu (@NandiniFrmNNN) May 1, 2026
Day 1 Prediction
Looking at current trends and audience response, Ek Din is expected to close its opening day in the range of Rs 1 to Rs 2 crore net in India. The film's niche appeal and slow pace mean it may not see a big jump immediately. Its box office performance will largely depend on word of mouth in the coming days.