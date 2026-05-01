ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ek Din X Review And Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Sai Pallavi Shines But Film Faces A Slow Start

Hyderabad: Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, has finally arrived in theatres on May 1, 2026. The romantic drama opened with decent expectations, but early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) show a mixed response from audiences.

Many viewers have described the film as a "beautiful, light-hearted love story" with strong emotional moments. The visuals, especially the scenic Japan setting, have received praise for their dreamy and refreshing look. The music has also been appreciated for adding to the film's soft and emotional tone.

However, not everyone is impressed. Some viewers feel the narration is slow and the writing could have been better. A few reactions even called the film "below average," saying it works only in parts and may not appeal to everyone.

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts

One thing that clearly stands out across almost all reviews is Sai Pallavi's performance. Playing the character Meera, she is being called the "soul of the film." Many viewers feel she brings honesty and depth to her role, making the emotional moments feel real. This marks her Hindi debut, and audiences seem to have welcomed her warmly. Even those who didn't like the film overall have praised her acting as the biggest highlight.