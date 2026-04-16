Ek Din Trailer 2: Junaid Khan And Sai Pallavi's One-Day Love Story Promises An Emotional Rollercoaster
Ek Din Trailer 2 showcases Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's emotional one-day love story shaped by memory loss, highlighting romance, hope, and inevitable heartbreak.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
The makers of Ek Din unveiled the second trailer of the film on Thursday, April 16, 2026, offering a deeper look into its emotional storyline. Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the romantic drama promises a heartfelt tale built around love, memory, and sacrifice.
The recently released trailer revolves more around the plot and involves a unique emotional twist brought about by an extremely rare health problem known as Transient Global Amnesia (TGA). The story involves an IT professional described as an introvert character portrayed by actor Junaid Khan, who finds himself unable to communicate his feelings towards his coworker Meera, played by Sai Pallavi.
Both characters work in the same company, but hardly come across each other until their lives get drastically transformed by their office tour to Japan. On their trip to Hokkaido, something happens which brings about a great change in their life. This happens when Meera meets with an unfortunate accident and suffers from TGA, a condition that temporarily erases recent memories for about 24 hours.
In a very ironic way, Meera only remembers Junaid, who has saved her life. It provides an unusual chance where both can connect to each other through a special bond in just one day. But in the end, as shown in the trailer, the hard truth comes where she will not remember anything, including him and their shared moments.
Though aware of this, Junaid’s character decides to accept the one day of passion. It is shown in the trailer as a romantic tale full of hope, music, and emotion. The story suggests an old-fashioned romance that is inspired by emotions and feelings.
The film also features Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, and Pragati Mishra in key roles. Ek Din is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Sunil Pandey, who is making his directorial debut with this project. The film is co-produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit.
This movie is also a reunion between Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan after many years. These two have been seen working together in movies such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na.
Reportedly, Ek Din is a remake of the 2016 Thai romantic drama One Day and also marks Sai Pallavi's debut in Hindi cinema. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.