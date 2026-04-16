ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ek Din Trailer 2: Junaid Khan And Sai Pallavi's One-Day Love Story Promises An Emotional Rollercoaster

The makers of Ek Din unveiled the second trailer of the film on Thursday, April 16, 2026, offering a deeper look into its emotional storyline. Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the romantic drama promises a heartfelt tale built around love, memory, and sacrifice.

The recently released trailer revolves more around the plot and involves a unique emotional twist brought about by an extremely rare health problem known as Transient Global Amnesia (TGA). The story involves an IT professional described as an introvert character portrayed by actor Junaid Khan, who finds himself unable to communicate his feelings towards his coworker Meera, played by Sai Pallavi.

Both characters work in the same company, but hardly come across each other until their lives get drastically transformed by their office tour to Japan. On their trip to Hokkaido, something happens which brings about a great change in their life. This happens when Meera meets with an unfortunate accident and suffers from TGA, a condition that temporarily erases recent memories for about 24 hours.