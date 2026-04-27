ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ek Din: Plot, Certification, Runtime And Unique Advance Booking Strategy - Inside Sai Pallavi's Bollywood Debut

One of the biggest highlights of the film is the casting. While Junaid Khan is still early in his career, Ek Din marks a major milestone for Sai Pallavi as it is her first Hindi film. Known for her work in South Indian film industry (Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam), she has built a loyal fan base over the years. At a recent event, Sai Pallavi admitted she feels "nervous" ahead of her Bollywood debut but also described the experience as a "beautiful journey." Her pairing with Junaid Khan is a first and has sparked curiosity among audiences.

Ek Din has been certified UA 13 plus, making it suitable for viewers above the age of 13. The film has a total runtime of 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 22 seconds, placing it in the standard length for a romantic drama. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film falls squarely in the romance genre, with a strong emotional core.

With just three days to go before it hits theatres, the film is already generating steady buzz. Here is a quick look at everything you need to know about Ek Din before its release.

Hyderabad: The upcoming romantic drama Ek Din is steadily building buzz ahead of its theatrical release on May 1, 2026. Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the film has already grabbed attention for its unique release strategy, fresh pairing, and emotional storyline. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film promises a heartfelt cinematic experience.

Plot: A Magical Love Story

The film is a remake of the Thai drama One Day and follows a simple yet intriguing premise. It tells the story of Dinesh Kumar Srivastav, also known as Dino, a socially awkward man who is secretly in love with his colleague Meera. Unable to confess his feelings, Dino makes a wish during an office trip that Meera would be his girlfriend for just one day.

What follows is an emotional and magical turn of events that changes both their lives. Set against a unique backdrop, the story blends romance with fantasy elements, aiming to deliver both heart and drama.

Unusual Advance Booking Strategy

One of the most talked-about aspects of Ek Din is its advance booking strategy. The film opened ticket sales a massive 39 days before release, which is something rarely seen in Bollywood. Bookings are currently available across nearly 20 cities, but interestingly, only one show per cinema has been opened. This controlled rollout is being seen as a calculated move to build curiosity and early buzz.

Aamir Khan explained that the decision was taken because the film features relatively new actors and needs more time to connect with audiences. He admitted that while the team believes in the story, they are aware that its success will ultimately depend on audience reception.

Box Office Competition

Ek Din is not arriving in isolation. The film will face competition from multiple releases on May 1, including Raja Shivaji, a historical drama, and Patriot, an action thriller. International titles and dubbed releases are also expected to hit theatres around the same time, making it a crowded box office window. Despite this, Ek Din is trying to stand out with its early marketing push and emotional storytelling.

Backing And Expectations

Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film carries a certain level of expectation. Aamir Khan has expressed confidence in director Sunil Pandey's vision, stating that bringing the script to life honestly matters more than just box office numbers. The film's narrative, combined with its experimental marketing strategy, reflects a shift in how Bollywood is approaching releases in 2026. Instead of relying on last-minute hype, Ek Din is attempting to build a slow and steady conversation.