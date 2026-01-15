Ek Din: Junaid Khan And Sai Pallavi's First Look Poster Out, Teaser To Release On THIS Date
Aamir Khan Productions has unveiled the first-look poster of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic film Ek Din.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 15, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Aamir Khan Productions has finally revealed the first look of its upcoming romantic drama, Ek Din. The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. It marks a fresh pairing and promises a soft and emotional love story.
The first-look poster was shared on Thursday on social media by the production house. With the poster, the makers also announced the teaser and release dates of the film. Ek Din will release in theatres on May 1.
First Look Shows a Gentle Love Story
The poster features Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi walking together on a snowy street. Both are seen smiling and enjoying ice cream as snow falls around them. They are dressed in warm winter clothes, including coats, scarves, gloves, and hats. The poster carries a simple yet touching line. It reads, "One love… one chance." Another line on the poster says, "In the chaos of life, love will find you… Ek Din ❤️." The image hints at a calm and emotional love story. It suggests warmth, simplicity, and quiet romance rather than loud drama.
Teaser and Release Date Announced
Along with the poster, the makers confirmed that the teaser of Ek Din will be released on January 16. The teaser is said to be around 1 minute and 11 seconds long. According to reports, the teaser has already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification. It will be attached to the theatrical prints of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, another film produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The movie itself is set for a theatrical release on May 1.
A Fresh Chance for Junaid Khan
Ek Din is an important film for Junaid Khan. His previous romantic film, Loveyapa, opposite Khushi Kapoor, did not perform well at the box office. Aamir Khan had earlier shared that he personally liked the film but was disappointed with its commercial result. With Ek Din, Aamir Khan is presenting his son in a new romantic pairing. The chemistry between Junaid and Sai Pallavi will be closely watched by audiences.
About the Film and the Team
Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films like Rang De Basanti and Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Music for the romantic drama is composed by Ram Sampath. The film is a remake of the Asian romantic film One Day. Earlier reports had suggested it was based on a Thai version, while newer updates mention the Korean original. The teaser release is now keenly awaited.
