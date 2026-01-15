Ek Din: Junaid Khan And Sai Pallavi's First Look Poster Out, Teaser To Release On THIS Date

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan Productions has finally revealed the first look of its upcoming romantic drama, Ek Din. The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. It marks a fresh pairing and promises a soft and emotional love story. The first-look poster was shared on Thursday on social media by the production house. With the poster, the makers also announced the teaser and release dates of the film. Ek Din will release in theatres on May 1. First Look Shows a Gentle Love Story The poster features Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi walking together on a snowy street. Both are seen smiling and enjoying ice cream as snow falls around them. They are dressed in warm winter clothes, including coats, scarves, gloves, and hats. The poster carries a simple yet touching line. It reads, "One love… one chance." Another line on the poster says, "In the chaos of life, love will find you… Ek Din ❤️." The image hints at a calm and emotional love story. It suggests warmth, simplicity, and quiet romance rather than loud drama.