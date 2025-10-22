ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office: Harshvardhan Starrer Beats Dhadak 2, Metro In Dino Despite Thamma Clash

Hyderabad: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surprised everyone with an impressive opening at the box office. The film earned Rs 8.50 crore net on its first day in India, according to early estimates.

Released on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali festivities, the Milap Zaveri directorial managed to draw strong footfalls despite tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma. While trade experts predicted Thamma would dominate the festive box office, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged as a dark horse.

A Strong Start Despite Competition

The film recorded an overall 39.51 percent Hindi occupancy across India on its opening day. Morning shows began moderately with around 19.76 pc occupancy, but collections surged through the day with 46.34 pc in the afternoon, 47.16 pc in the evening, and 44.76 pc at night. The upward trend reflects strong word of mouth among urban and tier-2 audiences.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that the film performed exceptionally well in tier-2 cities like Indore, Lucknow, and Jaipur. Initially, projections hinted at a double-digit opening of over Rs 10 crore, but the final figure of Rs 8.50 crore is still a very positive start for a mid-budget romantic drama.

Beating the Odds and Rivals