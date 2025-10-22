Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office: Harshvardhan Starrer Beats Dhadak 2, Metro In Dino Despite Thamma Clash
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opens strongly with positive reviews. The film faces stiff competition from Thamma and Kantara Chapter 1.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surprised everyone with an impressive opening at the box office. The film earned Rs 8.50 crore net on its first day in India, according to early estimates.
Released on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali festivities, the Milap Zaveri directorial managed to draw strong footfalls despite tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma. While trade experts predicted Thamma would dominate the festive box office, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged as a dark horse.
A Strong Start Despite Competition
The film recorded an overall 39.51 percent Hindi occupancy across India on its opening day. Morning shows began moderately with around 19.76 pc occupancy, but collections surged through the day with 46.34 pc in the afternoon, 47.16 pc in the evening, and 44.76 pc at night. The upward trend reflects strong word of mouth among urban and tier-2 audiences.
Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that the film performed exceptionally well in tier-2 cities like Indore, Lucknow, and Jaipur. Initially, projections hinted at a double-digit opening of over Rs 10 crore, but the final figure of Rs 8.50 crore is still a very positive start for a mid-budget romantic drama.
Beating the Odds and Rivals
With this opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surpassed several recent romantic releases. It outperformed Dhadak 2 (Rs 4 crore) and Metro In Dino (Rs 3 crore) convincingly. Among love stories released in 2025, it now stands second only to Saiyaara, which had a record-breaking start of Rs 20.50 crore.
Critics Call It "Engaging and Intense"
Film critic Taran Adarsh described Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat as "engaging", rating it 3.5 stars. He praised Milap Zaveri for crafting an emotional love story built on "drama and music." Adarsh wrote that the film skillfully weaves love, pain, and passion into a gripping narrative, with a shocking interval twist and a powerful climax.
Harshvardhan's performance has been widely appreciated for its rawness and intensity. Critics noted that he balances vulnerability and aggression with remarkable ease. Sonam Bajwa, too, shines as the female lead, bringing both grace and emotional depth to her character.
The music of the film, including chartbusters like Bol Kaffara and Dil Dil Dil, is another major highlight, helping the film connect with younger audiences.
About The Film
Directed and written by Milap Milan Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan in pivotal roles. Produced under Zaveri's banner, the film was originally titled Deewaniyat before being renamed earlier this year.
The marketing campaign grabbed attention when Harshvardhan personally sold tickets and pasted film posters across Mumbai to promote the release. The actor's grassroots-level effort, coupled with a strong emotional narrative, seems to have paid off.
