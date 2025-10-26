ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 5: Harshvardhan Rane Starrer Beats Dhadak 2; Eyes Rs 50 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Milap Zaveri's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is slowly turning into one of the surprise hits of this Diwali season. The movie, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has garnered a total of Rs 44 crore globally in its initial five days since release, exceeding industry estimates.

Consistent Performance at the Box Office

Following a reasonably strong opening on Diwali with Rs 9 crore net on its first day in India, the film continued to maintain steady domestic box office numbers through the mid-week post-Diwali without any significant drop.

Over the next few days, it collected Rs 7.75 crore on Wednesday, Rs 6 crore on Thursday, Rs 5.5 crore on Friday, and Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday (early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk). This brings its five-day India net total to Rs 34 crore and worldwide gross to over Rs 44 crore. The film's overseas earnings stand at around $200,000, showing decent performance in international markets.

A Profitable Venture

With a production budget of just Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already emerged as a box office hit. The movie has now crossed the lifetime worldwide collection of Dhadak 2, which managed Rs 33 crore earlier this year. Industry analysts say the film is performing particularly well in Tier-2 cities, where audiences have connected with its old-school romantic theme and melodious music.