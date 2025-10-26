Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 5: Harshvardhan Rane Starrer Beats Dhadak 2; Eyes Rs 50 Cr Worldwide
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat beats Dhadak 2's lifetime collection in just five days.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 26, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Milap Zaveri's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is slowly turning into one of the surprise hits of this Diwali season. The movie, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has garnered a total of Rs 44 crore globally in its initial five days since release, exceeding industry estimates.
Consistent Performance at the Box Office
Following a reasonably strong opening on Diwali with Rs 9 crore net on its first day in India, the film continued to maintain steady domestic box office numbers through the mid-week post-Diwali without any significant drop.
Over the next few days, it collected Rs 7.75 crore on Wednesday, Rs 6 crore on Thursday, Rs 5.5 crore on Friday, and Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday (early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk). This brings its five-day India net total to Rs 34 crore and worldwide gross to over Rs 44 crore. The film's overseas earnings stand at around $200,000, showing decent performance in international markets.
A Profitable Venture
With a production budget of just Rs 25 crore, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already emerged as a box office hit. The movie has now crossed the lifetime worldwide collection of Dhadak 2, which managed Rs 33 crore earlier this year. Industry analysts say the film is performing particularly well in Tier-2 cities, where audiences have connected with its old-school romantic theme and melodious music.
Harshvardhan Rane's Revival
For Rane, this film marks another career milestone. His earlier romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam found cult popularity after its re-release earlier this year. Now, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has strengthened his standing as one of Bollywood's dependable romantic heroes. During a special screening in Gujarat, Harshvardhan thanked fans for supporting him and Ayushmann Khurrana, both of whom had releases this Diwali. "This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders," he said, adding, "You people alone finished nepotism from Bollywood." His comment received loud cheers from the audience, who appreciated his humility and sense of camaraderie with fellow actor Ayushmann.
Competition and Diwali Releases
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat released alongside Khurrana's Thamma, a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. While Thamma has stormed past Rs 110 crore worldwide, Zaveri's romantic drama has carved its own niche with solid word of mouth. Both films are doing well in different audience segments - Thamma attracting the family crowd, while Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat appeals to romantic movie lovers.
Occupancy and Audience Reception
On Saturday, October 25, the film registered Hindi occupancy of 26.71 percent. The evening and night shows received the highest occupancy, with the overall occupancy reading reaching a peak of 35.9 percent. The audience's positive reception, along with the music and charming chemistry between the leading couple, has excited word of mouth and continues to delighted viewers overall.
Cast and Credits
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Play DMF, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, and Sachin Khedekar. With strong strides at the box office and positive word of mouth, the film is expected to touch the Rs 50 crore mark in the coming days.
