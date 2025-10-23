ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 2: Harshvardhan-Sonam Starrer Stays Strong Despite Limited Screens

According to industry trackers, Thamma had nearly three times the number of screens across India, which makes Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collections even more impressive. The film has also registered good viewer traffic in all the major circuits, especially East Punjab and West Bengal where mid-scale romantic thrillers typically do not show strong numbers.

The film had a healthy start on Tuesday, attracting solid audiences and generating a good first-day collection of Rs 9 crore. It performed well on Wednesday too, but saw a slight drop of around 15-17 percent, minting Rs 7.50 crore. By the end of day two, as per early estimates by Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had collected a total of Rs 16.50 crore, which to say the least is good considering its less number of screens and smaller budget.

Hyderabad: Harshvardhan Rane's latest romantic thriller Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is proving to be a dark horse at the box office this festive season. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Play DMF, the film marks Rane's much-awaited return to the big screen alongside Sonam Bajwa, and has managed to impress audiences even amid a fierce Diwali clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma.

The occupancy on Wednesday was measured at around 31 percent overall in Hindi markets for the second day, and the evening and night shows did especially well to hold up that number. The numbers are consistent over the two days, which suggests that the film has made a connection with audiences beyond the festive holiday audience. Viewers are appreciating the emotional content, the music, and Rane's strong performance, and those elements seem to be building very strong positive word-of-mouth.

Analysts believe that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already recovered a significant portion of its production cost within two days. If the current trend continues through the weekend, it could comfortably cross the Rs 20 crore mark soon and emerge as one of Rane's most successful outings yet. His earlier cult hit Sanam Teri Kasam took much longer to gain traction, finding popularity only after its re-release years later.

Surely, the film's opening on Diwali has helped people to come to theatres, but what has kept them engaged is the mix of passion and heartbreak and suspense in the story. There is a between Sonam Bajwa's elegant presence and Rane's intensity, while it also stays true to Milap Zaveri's flair for sophistication and dramatic events. It looks like Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat is working well with both young audiences and families.

If positive word-of-mouth continues to spread and screen counts are increased over the weekend, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat may well transform from an underdog release to one of the surprise hits of the festive season, holding its own despite competing with a star-studded juggernaut like Thamma.