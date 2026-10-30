ETV Bharat / entertainment

Eetha Trailer Out: Shraddha Kapoor Brings Legendary Lavani Dancer Vithabai's Inspiring Journey To Life

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor steps into the world of Maharashtra's traditional folk art with her upcoming film Eetha. The makers have unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse into the life of legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.

The trailer opens with glimpses of Shraddha performing Lavani, showcasing the grace, energy and confidence of her character. However, the mood soon changes as we see Eetha struggling to get back on her feet. A voiceover in Shraddha's voice reflects on broken trust and shattered pride. "You once said, 'Let's see what breaks first, my trust or my ego.' My trust was my ego. Once it broke, everything else shattered," she says.

In a particularly emotional moment, Eetha picks up a stone and strikes her own cut-out, appearing frustrated and hurt. The sequence hints at the personal struggles behind the public image of a celebrated performer, suggesting that her journey to success was far from easy. The trailer then shifts towards celebrating her contribution to folk art. A voiceover praises Eetha for taking Lavani and Tamasha beyond their traditional boundaries and giving these art forms greater recognition. We also get a glimpse of her being honoured for her achievements.

One of the most striking portions comes towards the end when Eetha is questioned about her traditional attire. She confidently explains that she is wearing a Nauvari saree, describing it as more than just a piece of clothing. Calling it the pride of Marathi women and a symbol of their cultural identity, she proudly defends her roots. The trailer also revisits a powerful dialogue from the film's earlier teaser, in which Eetha says, "If I die lying down, I will be called helpless. But if I die dancing, I will be remembered as a legend."