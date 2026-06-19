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Eetha Teaser Leaks Online: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns As Lavani Icon Vithabai, Fans Can't Stop Praising Her

Shraddha Kapoor's leaked Eetha teaser has impressed fans, with many praising her transformation into Lavani legend Vithabai and calling it a career-defining performance.

Eetha Teaser Leaks Online: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns As Lavani Icon Vithabai
Eetha Teaser Leaks Online: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns As Lavani Icon Vithabai (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Eetha, a biographical drama based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film’s teaser, which was attached to theatrical screenings of Cocktail 2, has now surfaced online and is generating strong reactions from fans on social media.

The leaked teaser introduces Shraddha as Vithabai and showcases one of the most talked-about incidents from the folk artist’s life. The teaser opens with Vithabai preparing for a performance despite being nine months pregnant. Soon after giving birth backstage, she decides to step onto the stage and continue performing.

When she is warned that dancing in such a condition could put her life at risk, Vithabai refuses to back down. She says, “Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi (If I die lying, I will be called a helpless wretch; but if I die dancing, I will become a legend).”

The teaser then offers glimpses of Vithabai’s journey, showing her passion for Lavani, her rise as a celebrated performer and her dedication to her art despite the many challenges she faced in life.

Soon after clips from the teaser appeared online, fans flooded X with praise for Shraddha’s performance and transformation. Many said the actor looked convincing in the role and appreciated the film’s visuals and scale.

One fan wrote, “Peak beauty peak expression peak screen presence Shraddha Kapoor, what on earth is this? Every frame from Eetha looks like a painting come to life.”

Another fan posted, “Stree Is Back! Visually Grand. What a huge scale #Laxmanutrekar has blended. Shraddha Kapoor as Maharashtra’s most celebrated Legendary folk theatre artist, Vithabai. #Eetha will redefine #shraddhakapoor’s career. Almost cried watching this beautiful teaser. Eagerly waiting for this.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most respected Tamasha and Lavani artists. The film is expected to showcase her life from the 1940s to the 1990s, highlighting both her achievements and personal struggles.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28 during the Raksha Bandhan festive period.

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EETHA TEASER
EETHA SHRADDHA KAPOOR
SHRADDHA KAPOOR
EETHA RELEASE DATE
EETHA TEASER LEAK

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