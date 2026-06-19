Eetha Teaser Leaks Online: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns As Lavani Icon Vithabai, Fans Can't Stop Praising Her
Shraddha Kapoor's leaked Eetha teaser has impressed fans, with many praising her transformation into Lavani legend Vithabai and calling it a career-defining performance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Eetha, a biographical drama based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film’s teaser, which was attached to theatrical screenings of Cocktail 2, has now surfaced online and is generating strong reactions from fans on social media.
The leaked teaser introduces Shraddha as Vithabai and showcases one of the most talked-about incidents from the folk artist’s life. The teaser opens with Vithabai preparing for a performance despite being nine months pregnant. Soon after giving birth backstage, she decides to step onto the stage and continue performing.
🔥 The teaser of #Eetha looks intriguing!— Teaser NOW (@TeaserNow123) June 19, 2026
@ShraddhaKapoor is back with a bang and steals the
spotlight. 💥#ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/4PCNo8pjEa
When she is warned that dancing in such a condition could put her life at risk, Vithabai refuses to back down. She says, “Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi (If I die lying, I will be called a helpless wretch; but if I die dancing, I will become a legend).”
Box-office Queen #ShraddhaKapoor is back with the real life story #Eatha pic.twitter.com/WM2HAG72ku— Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 19, 2026
The teaser then offers glimpses of Vithabai’s journey, showing her passion for Lavani, her rise as a celebrated performer and her dedication to her art despite the many challenges she faced in life.
Soon after clips from the teaser appeared online, fans flooded X with praise for Shraddha’s performance and transformation. Many said the actor looked convincing in the role and appreciated the film’s visuals and scale.
peak beauty peak expression peak screen presence shraddha kapoor what on earth is this every frame from eetha looks like a painting come to life 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/shTL9LFepZ— starry (@Shrathekapoor) June 19, 2026
One fan wrote, “Peak beauty peak expression peak screen presence Shraddha Kapoor, what on earth is this? Every frame from Eetha looks like a painting come to life.”
Another fan posted, “Stree Is Back! Visually Grand. What a huge scale #Laxmanutrekar has blended. Shraddha Kapoor as Maharashtra’s most celebrated Legendary folk theatre artist, Vithabai. #Eetha will redefine #shraddhakapoor’s career. Almost cried watching this beautiful teaser. Eagerly waiting for this.”
Stree Is Back! Visually Grand— Jain Billy Butcher (@Jainreturns) June 19, 2026
What a huge scale #Laxmanutrekar has blended
Shraddha kapoor as Maharashtra's most celebrated Legendary folk theatre artist Vithabai #Eetha will redefine #shraddhakapoor 's career ❤️
Almost cried watch this beautiful teaser
Eagerly waiting for… pic.twitter.com/HtxRUeCBYv
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most respected Tamasha and Lavani artists. The film is expected to showcase her life from the 1940s to the 1990s, highlighting both her achievements and personal struggles.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28 during the Raksha Bandhan festive period.