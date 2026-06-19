ETV Bharat / entertainment

Eetha Teaser Leaks Online: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns As Lavani Icon Vithabai, Fans Can't Stop Praising Her

Eetha Teaser Leaks Online: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns As Lavani Icon Vithabai ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Eetha, a biographical drama based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film’s teaser, which was attached to theatrical screenings of Cocktail 2, has now surfaced online and is generating strong reactions from fans on social media. The leaked teaser introduces Shraddha as Vithabai and showcases one of the most talked-about incidents from the folk artist’s life. The teaser opens with Vithabai preparing for a performance despite being nine months pregnant. Soon after giving birth backstage, she decides to step onto the stage and continue performing. When she is warned that dancing in such a condition could put her life at risk, Vithabai refuses to back down. She says, “Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi (If I die lying, I will be called a helpless wretch; but if I die dancing, I will become a legend).”