ETV Bharat / entertainment

Eetha Release Date Pushed, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer To Hit Screens Close To SRK's King

Taking to social media Maddock Films announced the revised release date for Eetha. Sharing a poster the makers notified that the film will now hit big screens on December 4. "TOOFAN ke liye taiyaar rehna... kyunki #EETHA aa rahi hai, 4th December ko!" reads the caption alongside a poster announcing the new release date for Sharaddha Kapoor starrer.

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the makers of Eetha announced the new release date for the upcoming biographical drama starring Shraddha Kapoor as legendary Marathi Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The film was earlier slated to hit big screens on August 28 but is now pushed to December. The makers have not disclosed the reason for Eetha getting delayed but the film was part of already crowded August releases. From Batwara 1947 to Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, several major titles are in fry to lure audience this month.

The makers have not disclosed why Eetha was pushed, but the film was part of an already crowded August slate. From Batwara 1947 to Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, several major titles are vying to lure audiences this month. Now it will release in December which is already booked by Shah Rukh Khan for King.

In June, team Eetha unveiled film's teaser offering a glimpse into the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most revered Lavani and Tamasha artists whose performances captivated audiences for decades. According to the makers, the film traces the extraordinary journey of the performer and celebrates her contribution to India's folk theatre traditions. The teaser arrived after videos recorded inside cinema halls leaked online and went viral on social media.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar was among the most influential figures in Marathi folk performance and received honours from the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to the art form.

Produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar, known for hits such as Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Chhaava. Eetha reunites Kapoor with producer Dinesh Vijan after the success of the Stree franchise. Besides Shraddha, the film also features Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi in pivotal roles.