Ebenezer Trailer: Johnny Depp Returns To Hollywood After 8 Years As Scrooge; Stuns Fans At Comic-Con
The Ebenezer trailer is out, marking Johnny Depp's return to a major Hollywood film after eight years as he transforms into Ebenezer Scrooge.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 24, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Johnny Depp is officially back in a major Hollywood film after eight years. Production house Paramount Pictures has unveiled the trailer of Ebenezer, an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, with Depp playing Ebenezer Scrooge.
The film marks Depp’s first major Hollywood release since 2018, when his career was affected by his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Directed by Ti West, Ebenezer reimagines the beloved Christmas story as a horror-fantasy and gives the classic tale a darker and more supernatural twist.
The trailer introduces Depp as the "Master of Misfits" before cutting to his Scrooge, who says, "It’s good to be back." The video offers a glimpse into Scrooge’s haunted journey as he is visited by the terrifying spirits of Christmas. It also features his interactions with the Ghost of Christmas Past, played by Andrea Riseborough, Bob Cratchit, played by Rupert Grint, and Jacob Marley, portrayed by Ian McKellen.
The cast also includes Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin, Arthur Conti and Charlie Murphy in key roles. Paramount has confirmed that Ebenezer will release in theatres on November 13.
Along with the trailer launch, Depp surprised fans with a special appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. Dressed completely as Ebenezer Scrooge in a black overcoat and top hat, the actor first appeared outside a snow-covered "Scrooge and Marley" storefront before making his way to Hall H.
Staying in character throughout the event, Depp playfully mocked the crowd and asked, "Do you have jobs? It seems as though you have so much spare time. Why are you here?" As fans cheered and wished him "Merry Christmas," the actor responded with "I can only say you’re all very, very strange people. Humbug!" Inside Hall H, Depp continued his performance and joked, "Have you no lives? No responsibilities?"
Apart from Ebenezer, Depp will also be seen in Lionsgate’s upcoming action thriller Day Drinker, co-starring Madelyn Cline and Penelope Cruz.