ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ebenezer Trailer: Johnny Depp Returns To Hollywood After 8 Years As Scrooge; Stuns Fans At Comic-Con

Hyderabad: Johnny Depp is officially back in a major Hollywood film after eight years. Production house Paramount Pictures has unveiled the trailer of Ebenezer, an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, with Depp playing Ebenezer Scrooge.

The film marks Depp’s first major Hollywood release since 2018, when his career was affected by his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Directed by Ti West, Ebenezer reimagines the beloved Christmas story as a horror-fantasy and gives the classic tale a darker and more supernatural twist.

The trailer introduces Depp as the "Master of Misfits" before cutting to his Scrooge, who says, "It’s good to be back." The video offers a glimpse into Scrooge’s haunted journey as he is visited by the terrifying spirits of Christmas. It also features his interactions with the Ghost of Christmas Past, played by Andrea Riseborough, Bob Cratchit, played by Rupert Grint, and Jacob Marley, portrayed by Ian McKellen.