ETV Bharat / entertainment

Earth Day 2026 | All That Breathes, I Am Greta And More Documentaries That Spotlight Real-Life Environmental Fighters

Hyderabad: Every year on April 22, the world comes together to celebrate World Earth Day. It is a reminder that protecting the planet is not just a responsibility but a necessity for survival. From rising global temperatures and devastating heatwaves to deforestation, water pollution, and biodiversity loss, environmental challenges are growing more urgent with each passing year. Scientists warn that if climate patterns continue to worsen, the consequences could include extreme droughts, floods, wildfires, and irreversible damage to ecosystems. These threats do not just affect nature, they directly impact human lives, livelihoods, and the future of coming generations.

To create awareness and encourage action, Earth Day has become a global movement. Governments, organisations, activists, and ordinary citizens participate in campaigns focused on conservation and sustainability. Over the decades, this growing awareness has also found a strong voice in cinema. Filmmakers across the world have documented real-life environmental warriors and their struggles, turning powerful stories into films and documentaries. These productions highlight how individuals and small groups have stood up against pollution, climate change, corporate negligence, and environmental destruction.

Earth Day 2026 (Photo: Getty Images)

On Earth Day 2026, here's a look at some impactful documentaries and films that brought real-life environmental fighters and their battles to the big screen.

All That Breathes (2022) - Jio Hotstar

This Oscar-nominated documentary follows two brothers from New Delhi, Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, who run a wildlife rescue center in the middle of a heavily polluted city. They dedicate their lives to saving injured black kites, birds that often fall from the sky due to toxic air and environmental degradation. Directed by Shaunak Sen, the film captures not only their work but also the broader ecological crisis unfolding in urban India. It shows how even small, local efforts can make a difference in preserving biodiversity.

Virunga (2014) - Netflix

Set in the Democratic Republic of Congo, this gripping documentary tells the story of brave park rangers who risk their lives to protect Virunga National Park. The region, home to endangered mountain gorillas, faces threats from armed militias, poachers, and corporate oil exploration. The film highlights the courage of individuals who stand between nature and exploitation. Their fight reflects the global struggle to preserve protected ecosystems in conflict zones.