Earth Day 2026 | All That Breathes, I Am Greta And More Documentaries That Spotlight Real-Life Environmental Fighters
On Earth Day 2026, revisit impactful documentaries like All That Breathes and Virunga that showcase real-life environmental activists and their battles to protect the planet.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Every year on April 22, the world comes together to celebrate World Earth Day. It is a reminder that protecting the planet is not just a responsibility but a necessity for survival. From rising global temperatures and devastating heatwaves to deforestation, water pollution, and biodiversity loss, environmental challenges are growing more urgent with each passing year. Scientists warn that if climate patterns continue to worsen, the consequences could include extreme droughts, floods, wildfires, and irreversible damage to ecosystems. These threats do not just affect nature, they directly impact human lives, livelihoods, and the future of coming generations.
To create awareness and encourage action, Earth Day has become a global movement. Governments, organisations, activists, and ordinary citizens participate in campaigns focused on conservation and sustainability. Over the decades, this growing awareness has also found a strong voice in cinema. Filmmakers across the world have documented real-life environmental warriors and their struggles, turning powerful stories into films and documentaries. These productions highlight how individuals and small groups have stood up against pollution, climate change, corporate negligence, and environmental destruction.
On Earth Day 2026, here's a look at some impactful documentaries and films that brought real-life environmental fighters and their battles to the big screen.
All That Breathes (2022) - Jio Hotstar
This Oscar-nominated documentary follows two brothers from New Delhi, Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, who run a wildlife rescue center in the middle of a heavily polluted city. They dedicate their lives to saving injured black kites, birds that often fall from the sky due to toxic air and environmental degradation. Directed by Shaunak Sen, the film captures not only their work but also the broader ecological crisis unfolding in urban India. It shows how even small, local efforts can make a difference in preserving biodiversity.
Virunga (2014) - Netflix
Set in the Democratic Republic of Congo, this gripping documentary tells the story of brave park rangers who risk their lives to protect Virunga National Park. The region, home to endangered mountain gorillas, faces threats from armed militias, poachers, and corporate oil exploration. The film highlights the courage of individuals who stand between nature and exploitation. Their fight reflects the global struggle to preserve protected ecosystems in conflict zones.
I Am Greta (2020) - Prime Video, Jio Hotstar
This documentary tracks the journey of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. It begins with her solo protest outside the Swedish parliament and follows her rise as a global voice for climate action. The film also covers the Fridays for Future movement and her speeches at major international platforms, including the United Nations. The documentary illustrates how one determined young person sparked a worldwide conversation about climate change and inspired millions of students.
My Octopus Teacher (2020) - Netflix
Filmmaker Craig Foster documents his unusual friendship with an octopus in a South African kelp forest. The documentary explores the deep bond between humans and marine life, highlighting the importance of protecting oceans and biodiversity. Through personal storytelling, the film emphasises how reconnecting with nature can change perspectives. It went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2021.
Dark Waters (2019) - Netflix
Based on the real-life story of lawyer Robert Bilott, this film reveals the dangers of toxic chemicals used by large corporations. The narrative follows a legal battle against a major chemical company accused of contaminating water supplies with harmful substances known as "forever chemicals." The film played a significant role in drawing attention to environmental justice and corporate accountability.
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019) - Netflix
This inspiring film tells the story of William Kamkwamba, a young boy from Malawi who builds a windmill using scrap materials. His innovation helps save his drought-stricken village from famine. The film highlights the power of creativity and local solutions in tackling climate challenges, proving that change can come from unexpected places.
Erin Brockovich (2000) - Prime Video, YouTube, Z5, Apple TV
This widely acclaimed film follows a single mother who uncovers water contamination caused by a corporate utility company. Her fight leads to justice for affected communities. The film remains a powerful reminder of how ordinary citizens can challenge environmental negligence.
Chico Mendes: I Want to Live (1989) - YouTube
This biographical documentary chronicles the life of Brazilian environmental activist Chico Mendes. A rubber tapper by profession, he fought to protect the Amazon rainforest and indigenous rights. The film also sheds light on the circumstances surrounding his assassination and the global protests that followed. His story continues to inspire environmental movements worldwide.
These documentaries underline a simple truth that environmentalism is not just an idea, but a struggle to protect forests, oceans, and the air. The individuals featured in these films come from different backgrounds, but they share a common goal, which is protecting the planet. Their stories show that change often begins with a single step, whether it's rescuing injured birds, protesting outside parliament, or defending endangered habitats.