ETV Bharat / entertainment

Earned Kamal Haasan's Praise, SS Rajamouli Came Calling: The Malayali Artist Who Turned Radhika Unrecognisable

Tamil comedy film Thaai Kizhavi, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan in his directorial debut, is currently creating a buzz in the film industry not only for its content but for its stunning on-screen transformation.

The film, produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, features Radhika Sarathkumar playing a strong role. But what has surprised many in the film fraternity is Radhika's realistic transformation into an 80-year-old woman with prosthetic makeup.

Radhika's stunning makeover has received appreciation from many prominent figures in the Indian film industry. Among them is Kamal Haasan. The man behind this stunning makeover for Radhika Sarathkumar is a young Malayali prosthetic makeup artist named Vineesh Vijayan. Speaking to ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Vineesh opens up about the major turning point in his career.

The Malayali Artist Who Turned Radhika Unrecognisable (Photo: Special Arrangement)

How did you come on board for Thaai Kizhavi?

- Honestly, social media was my turning point. I regularly share my prosthetic makeup works on social platforms. Renowned Indian poster designer Tony John is a close friend of mine. We studied together in Chennai along with Alphonse Puthren and Rajesh Murugesan. Tony forwarded my profile to Rahul from Sivakarthikeyan Productions. That's how I reached director Sivakumar.

I have very limited experience working in films. But I was able to discuss prosthetic makeup in great technical depth with the director, which earned me the opportunity. This was my first time doing prosthetic makeup for a full-fledged character in a film.

Radhika Sarathkumar's 80-year-old look is now widely discussed. Tell us about that experience.

- The character appears for about 40 minutes in the film, and during that entire time, the theatre was electrified. We all know Radhika ma'am is a brilliant actress, but when the look matched the performance perfectly, it became a powerful experience for the audience. Seeing that level of perfection, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan himself appreciated the work. That recognition means a lot.

Vineesh Vijayan work (Photo: Special Arrangement)

We hear even SS Rajamouli reached out to you?

- Yes, it feels like a dream. Rajamouli sir called me after seeing the makeup I did for Radhika ma'am. I am currently working on his big-budget film Varanasi, which he is directing.

How much research went into designing Radhika's Character Pavunuthaayi's look?

- Director Sivakumar conducted extensive research for the character. We had to recreate the appearance of an elderly woman from Madurai. He travelled across Madurai studying their skin texture, ears, clothing, and teeth, sketching everything in detail.

Both the director and Radhika ma'am had one clear demand: "When she steps out after makeup, no one should recognise her as Radhika Sarathkumar."

Pavunuthaayi's ears had to look stretched and drooping from wearing heavy traditional earrings. Her skin, teeth, and everything had to be redesigned for the character.

The Malayali Artist Who Turned Radhika Unrecognisable (Photo: Special Arrangement)

What materials were used for the prosthetic makeup?

- We mainly used high-quality imported silicone and latex materials. When imported, these materials cost almost three times their original price. But we insisted on using skin-safe materials that wouldn't cause harm.

How were the special ears and teeth created?

- We first worked on the ears. If you observe elderly women in Tamil Nadu, you’ll notice that years of wearing heavy traditional earrings stretch their earlobes significantly. We initially created drooping earlobe extensions using silicone. But when heavy earrings were attached, they would loosen.

So we designed glove-like full ear prosthetics, ensuring they wouldn't detach even with heavy earrings.

Next were the teeth. Some elderly women in Tamil Nadu have uniquely worn teeth from chewing betel nut and other substances. We took Radhika ma'am's dental impression and hand-sculpted the teeth using clay. The structure and colour were created using multiple references. The final set fit her perfectly, and she loved it. In fact, once she wore the teeth, it helped her slip into the character's mannerisms almost instantly.

The Malayali Artist Who Turned Radhika Unrecognisable (Photo: Special Arrangement)

How did you achieve such realistic wrinkles?

- The director provided many reference images of elderly women from Madurai. We first worked to achieve the correct skin tone using foundation. Then, wrinkles were enhanced using latex material.

Since Radhika ma'am is over 50, she naturally has some wrinkles. We enhanced them using latex to increase realism. We spent nearly two months designing the character before the shoot began and conducted more than four look tests.

How much time did daily makeup take?

- We had to begin makeup four hours before shooting. If the shoot started at 8 or 9 a.m., makeup would begin at 4 a.m. Removing it took about one and a half hours after pack-up at around 6 or 7 p.m. Radhika ma'am had around 20 days of shooting, and about six hours each day were devoted solely to makeup.