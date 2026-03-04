Earned Kamal Haasan's Praise, SS Rajamouli Came Calling: The Malayali Artist Who Turned Radhika Unrecognisable
Malayali prosthetic artist Vineesh Vijayan stunned the Tamil film industry by transforming Radhika Sarathkumar into an 80-year-old in Thaai Kizhavi, earning praise from Kamal Haasan.
Tamil comedy film Thaai Kizhavi, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan in his directorial debut, is currently creating a buzz in the film industry not only for its content but for its stunning on-screen transformation.
The film, produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, features Radhika Sarathkumar playing a strong role. But what has surprised many in the film fraternity is Radhika's realistic transformation into an 80-year-old woman with prosthetic makeup.
Radhika's stunning makeover has received appreciation from many prominent figures in the Indian film industry. Among them is Kamal Haasan. The man behind this stunning makeover for Radhika Sarathkumar is a young Malayali prosthetic makeup artist named Vineesh Vijayan. Speaking to ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Vineesh opens up about the major turning point in his career.
How did you come on board for Thaai Kizhavi?
- Honestly, social media was my turning point. I regularly share my prosthetic makeup works on social platforms. Renowned Indian poster designer Tony John is a close friend of mine. We studied together in Chennai along with Alphonse Puthren and Rajesh Murugesan. Tony forwarded my profile to Rahul from Sivakarthikeyan Productions. That's how I reached director Sivakumar.
I have very limited experience working in films. But I was able to discuss prosthetic makeup in great technical depth with the director, which earned me the opportunity. This was my first time doing prosthetic makeup for a full-fledged character in a film.
Radhika Sarathkumar's 80-year-old look is now widely discussed. Tell us about that experience.
- The character appears for about 40 minutes in the film, and during that entire time, the theatre was electrified. We all know Radhika ma'am is a brilliant actress, but when the look matched the performance perfectly, it became a powerful experience for the audience. Seeing that level of perfection, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan himself appreciated the work. That recognition means a lot.
We hear even SS Rajamouli reached out to you?
- Yes, it feels like a dream. Rajamouli sir called me after seeing the makeup I did for Radhika ma'am. I am currently working on his big-budget film Varanasi, which he is directing.
How much research went into designing Radhika's Character Pavunuthaayi's look?
- Director Sivakumar conducted extensive research for the character. We had to recreate the appearance of an elderly woman from Madurai. He travelled across Madurai studying their skin texture, ears, clothing, and teeth, sketching everything in detail.
Both the director and Radhika ma'am had one clear demand: "When she steps out after makeup, no one should recognise her as Radhika Sarathkumar."
Pavunuthaayi's ears had to look stretched and drooping from wearing heavy traditional earrings. Her skin, teeth, and everything had to be redesigned for the character.
What materials were used for the prosthetic makeup?
- We mainly used high-quality imported silicone and latex materials. When imported, these materials cost almost three times their original price. But we insisted on using skin-safe materials that wouldn't cause harm.
How were the special ears and teeth created?
- We first worked on the ears. If you observe elderly women in Tamil Nadu, you’ll notice that years of wearing heavy traditional earrings stretch their earlobes significantly. We initially created drooping earlobe extensions using silicone. But when heavy earrings were attached, they would loosen.
So we designed glove-like full ear prosthetics, ensuring they wouldn't detach even with heavy earrings.
Next were the teeth. Some elderly women in Tamil Nadu have uniquely worn teeth from chewing betel nut and other substances. We took Radhika ma'am's dental impression and hand-sculpted the teeth using clay. The structure and colour were created using multiple references. The final set fit her perfectly, and she loved it. In fact, once she wore the teeth, it helped her slip into the character's mannerisms almost instantly.
How did you achieve such realistic wrinkles?
- The director provided many reference images of elderly women from Madurai. We first worked to achieve the correct skin tone using foundation. Then, wrinkles were enhanced using latex material.
Since Radhika ma'am is over 50, she naturally has some wrinkles. We enhanced them using latex to increase realism. We spent nearly two months designing the character before the shoot began and conducted more than four look tests.
How much time did daily makeup take?
- We had to begin makeup four hours before shooting. If the shoot started at 8 or 9 a.m., makeup would begin at 4 a.m. Removing it took about one and a half hours after pack-up at around 6 or 7 p.m. Radhika ma'am had around 20 days of shooting, and about six hours each day were devoted solely to makeup.
What were the technical challenges, considering the limited budget?
-In big-budget films, minor makeup flaws can be corrected using VFX. But Thaikkizhavi wasn't a large-scale production. Fixing mistakes digitally would have been expensive. So it was my responsibility to ensure the makeup never failed during shooting.
How did you prevent the prosthetics from coming off during shoots?
- We ensured Radhika ma’am wasn't exposed to heat unnecessarily. She was brought to the location only during the shot and rested in a specially prepared, air-conditioned space otherwise.
The film was shot in Madurai, where the weather was extremely hot. That increased the risk of damage to the makeup. But through careful effort, we managed it successfully.
Was keeping the makeup intact the biggest challenge?
- Designing the look itself was even more challenging. We changed it three or four times. We also used a body suit to alter her body structure.
Initially, we used a slimmer body suit. But Radhika ma'am suggested the character should appear slightly heavier. That's how we arrived at the final look.
Did Radhika face physical discomfort?
- She never complained about discomfort caused by the makeup. She is a highly professional actor who goes to any extent for a strong character.
However, during the famous well scene, the location was difficult to access. Vehicles couldn't reach it, and she had to walk through uneven terrain while wearing a heavy body suit, despite having a minor leg issue at the time. That was a real challenge.
What was your rapport with her on set?
- I was with her from the beginning. She doesn't speak much or praise openly. But I could understand her reactions through her expressions. If she liked something, she would smile. Later, during promotional interviews, she mentioned my name and praised me, which made me extremely happy. She never once got angry with me.
Do prosthetic chemicals cause irritation?
- We use products like alcohol-based solvents during makeup, which can cause eye irritation. Even with precautions, materials like silicone and alcohol can cause discomfort. But Radhika ma'am never expressed frustration.
What did Kamal Haasan say about your work?
- It was a dream-like experience. During the shoot, Radhika ma'am would send photos of my work to Kamal sir. He is a master of prosthetic makeup himself. He loved it.
At the film's premiere, I was surprised to learn he would be attending. During the interval, he asked to meet me. We spoke for nearly an hour about materials and technical aspects. He even shared some new techniques. That conversation is the biggest award I’ve received.
How did your film career begin?
- In 2021, I worked on the Tamil film Birthmark, directed by Vikram Sridhar. I created prosthetic pregnancy bellies (six and nine months) for the heroine. I also made a silicone baby for the climax birth scene. The film had a limited budget, but I treated it as my portfolio.
You later shifted to sculpture work?
- Yes. During a slow phase, renowned art director Thota Tharani helped me. Through him, I met the family of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.
I got the opportunity to create a statue of legendary actor ANR (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) at Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna's sister, Sushila ma'am and Supriya led the initiative.
I created a 3D model first. The reference photo I received was a painted version of ANR's younger days, which lacked details. So I watched his old films to study his facial features. It took three to four months to complete. After 3D printing, I sculpted it in clay and later cast it in metal.
The statue was unveiled two years ago. Nagarjuna sir saw it only during the unveiling and was emotional. He appreciated the work deeply.
How did you get the opportunity to work on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi?
- I had sent my profile to Rajamouli sir multiple times. I don't know if he saw them. But someone from his team followed my Instagram and informed him.
Meanwhile, I worked on the film Empuraan, where I created a prosthetic face for Abhimanyu Singh's character during an underwater climax scene. Actor Prithviraj liked the work and helped my details reach Rajamouli sir.
After Thaai Kizhavi wrapped up in February last year, I joined Varanasi and worked on it until November. I cannot reveal further details now.
What was it like working with Rajamouli?
- Rajamouli sir doesn't lavish praise. He gives you an idea, and it's your responsibility to develop and execute it. He is calm and speaks little, but his words are precise. If he likes your work, he simply smiles, and that smile tells you everything.
For a newcomer, working on Rajamouli's Varanasi is an incredible opportunity. Meanwhile, Thaai Kizhavi continues to march forward as a historic success.
