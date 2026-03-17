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Dune: Part Three First Look Posters Out Ahead Of Teaser Release; Here's When Indian Fans Can Watch

The first poster shared by Chalamet shows his character, Paul Atreides, in a very different way. His face looks older, with small wrinkles and marks, hinting at the tough journey he has been through. Paul is no longer just a young hero. He now appears like a strong and serious leader, ready to face the consequences of the war he started in the last film.

Hyderabad: The excitement for Dune: Part Three is gaining momentum as new character posters have been revealed just before the teaser drops on Tuesday. Fans finally got a closer look at Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson in their powerful roles.

Zendaya returns as Chani, the brave Fremen warrior. Her poster keeps her intense and focused look, showing that her role will be even more important this time. Fans are also curious about her relationship with Paul, especially after the dramatic ending of Dune: Part Two.

One of the biggest highlights is Robert Pattinson's first look as the villain Scytale. His appearance has created a lot of buzz online. Though details about his character are still secret, it is clear that he will play a major role in the story. His addition brings a fresh energy to the film.

Sharing the character posters, the makers wrote on X, "Are you ready? #DuneMovie Be the first to see the teaser, live on TikTok. Tomorrow at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET." The teaser for the film will be released on Tuesday, and fans in India can watch it live at 9:30 PM IST. The makers have announced that the teaser will premiere on the popular app TikTok.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie is based on the book Dune Messiah. The threequel is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026, and it will clash with another big movie, Avengers: Doomsday.