ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dune 3 Trailer: What to Expect From Darker Finale Of Epic Space Opera

Dune 3 trailer hints at a darker finale of the trilogy ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: The excitement of the Oscars had barely settled when the trailer of Dune: Part Three arrived on March 17. The first film had won six awards at the 94th Academy Awards from ten nominations. What surprises fans most is how quickly director Denis Villeneuve completed this grand trilogy within five years. The trailer launch took place at AMC Century City in Los Angeles. The scale of the event was so big that Villeneuve himself said it felt more like a film premiere than a trailer launch. While returning Dune stars Zendaya and Javier Bardem, along with new cast members Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson, joined Denis Villeneuve at the trailer launch, Timothée Chalamet was absent. However, he introduced the event through a video message. After the Ocar debacle, fans of Tim were expecting him at the highly anticipated trailer launch event.