Dune 3 Final Trailer Reactions: Will Chani Kill Paul? Here's What Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Fans Think
Soon after Dune 3 final trailer dropped, fans flooded social media with theories about the finale of Denis Villeneuve's space opera saga starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is over for Dune 3 final trailer as the marketing engine for the third installment from space opera saga is roaring. After releasing teaser trailer earlier this year, the makers have now dropped Dune 3 trailer and new character posters from the film. Needless to say, the latest promotional assets have sent Dune fans into frenzy.
The latest glimpse features Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Robert Pattinson, and Jason Momoa. It has earned widespread praise for its sweeping visual scale, emotional weight, and high-stakes tension. The promo also confirms that the story takes a 19-year leap, placing Chalamet's Paul squarely in his oppressor era.
While the franchise is based on Frank Herbert's landmark science fiction novel, director Denis Villeneuve has deviated from the source material for the final part of the trilogy.
Key takeaways from the new Dune 3 trailer include:
- Paul Atreides uses "The Voice": The trailer opens with Paul using his Bene Gesserit training on Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) to uncover an assassination plot involving Chani (Zendaya).
- Duncan Idaho returns as a clone: Scytale mentions Duncan Idaho, who is brought back as a ghola named Hayt. He plays a major wildcard role in the story alongside Chani.
- Paul becomes the oppressor: Director Denis Villeneuve explores Paul’s transformation into an oppressor, with Paul directly admitting: “After years of combat, I’ve become the oppressor Chani had sworn to fight. I’m the enemy.”
- Alia Atreides and Hayt: Scenes show Alia Atreides (Anya Taylor-Joy) covered in blood while testing Hayt's loyalty, as well as Paul asking Hayt to protect his family.
- Stilgar leads the Fremen: Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and the Fremen prepare to fight in Paul's holy war.
- First look at Paul and Chani's children: The trailer briefly reveals Paul and Chani's grown-up children, Leto II (played by Nakoa-Wolf Momoa) and Ghanima (played by Ida Brooke).
Soon after the trailer dropped, fans flooded social media with theories about the finale. Discussions range from "Will Chani kill Paul?" to praise for Villeneuve's "epic conclusion," though some suggest the plot appears "a bit more straightforward" than the novel.
Addressing the theory of whether Chani will kill Paul, one fan commented: "I have zero doubt that Chani will NOT kill Paul. I believe that's an intentional (and clumsy trailer) misdirection. That said, I LOVE the Chani changes so far and it does an overall great job at translating so many book themes to the modern era and to the screen. Even with my criticisms of the Villeneuve movies so far, they are a fuckin achievement in retelling Dune in movie format and I love them overall. I re-read the first 3 books maybe 5 times during covid, in anticipation of the 1st movie."
I think it’s really lame if they make Chani kill Paul. A perfect ending would be like the book with him walking into the desert. #Dune3— Mel (@jellymelly1217) October 27, 2026
Adding to the discussion, another user on X wrote: "I think it’s really lame if they make Chani kill Paul. A perfect ending would be like the book with him walking into the desert. #Dune3."
Regarding the finale, a user on Reddit noted: "It also has an absolute BANGER ending that I really can't wait to see put on the big screen. The way the films have been moving so far I feel it'll be extremely well translated and shine on screen. Full tilt."
"There is nothing I can say to make amends" What an amazing trailer. We are in for a ride. Epic conclusion is waiting for in IMAX screens worldwide from December 18 #DunePartThree #Dune3 | #FilmedForIMAX @WarnerBrosIndia https://t.co/GgPWn2lHNK— Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) October 27, 2026
Dune 3 features a score by Hans Zimmer, with Linus Sandgren serving as cinematographer. The film releases in India on December 18, where it will lock horns with Avengers: Doomsday, and is expected to face tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's King, which arrives a few days later on December 24.