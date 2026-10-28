ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dune 3 Final Trailer Reactions: Will Chani Kill Paul? Here's What Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Fans Think

Hyderabad: The wait is over for Dune 3 final trailer as the marketing engine for the third installment from space opera saga is roaring. After releasing teaser trailer earlier this year, the makers have now dropped Dune 3 trailer and new character posters from the film. Needless to say, the latest promotional assets have sent Dune fans into frenzy.

The latest glimpse features Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Robert Pattinson, and Jason Momoa. It has earned widespread praise for its sweeping visual scale, emotional weight, and high-stakes tension. The promo also confirms that the story takes a 19-year leap, placing Chalamet's Paul squarely in his oppressor era.

Soon after the trailer dropped, fans flooded social media with theories about the finale. Discussions range from "Will Chani kill Paul?" to praise for Villeneuve's "epic conclusion," though some suggest the plot appears "a bit more straightforward" than the novel.

While the franchise is based on Frank Herbert's landmark science fiction novel, director Denis Villeneuve has deviated from the source material for the final part of the trilogy.

Addressing the theory of whether Chani will kill Paul, one fan commented: "I have zero doubt that Chani will NOT kill Paul. I believe that's an intentional (and clumsy trailer) misdirection. That said, I LOVE the Chani changes so far and it does an overall great job at translating so many book themes to the modern era and to the screen. Even with my criticisms of the Villeneuve movies so far, they are a fuckin achievement in retelling Dune in movie format and I love them overall. I re-read the first 3 books maybe 5 times during covid, in anticipation of the 1st movie."

Adding to the discussion, another user on X wrote: "I think it’s really lame if they make Chani kill Paul. A perfect ending would be like the book with him walking into the desert. #Dune3."

Regarding the finale, a user on Reddit noted: "It also has an absolute BANGER ending that I really can't wait to see put on the big screen. The way the films have been moving so far I feel it'll be extremely well translated and shine on screen. Full tilt."

Dune 3 features a score by Hans Zimmer, with Linus Sandgren serving as cinematographer. The film releases in India on December 18, where it will lock horns with Avengers: Doomsday, and is expected to face tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's King, which arrives a few days later on December 24.