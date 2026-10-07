ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan Reacts After Fan Blames Wayfarer Films For I'm Game's Failure

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan has responded to a fan who blamed his production house, Wayfarer Films, for the problems surrounding his latest Malayalam film I’m Game. The actor admitted that the fan’s analysis was “mostly right” but defended his team, saying that making a film involves several people and factors that may not always be under their control.

“I have explained how WF messed up the project. It's true that sometimes it goes out of control, but this time it was pure mistakes that happened from the production side,” the fan wrote. The user also hoped that Dulquer had seen the analysis.

On Wednesday, a fan shared a post on X claiming that Wayfarer Films had made several mistakes while handling the project. The fan referred to a longer thread that had been deleted and said the production-side issues were responsible for the film’s problems.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game marked Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema. The action thriller was released in theatres on September 3 but received mixed reviews and did not perform as expected at the box office.

Dulquer replied that he had read the analysis and did not completely disagree with the fan’s points. However, he explained that it is difficult to blame an entire team based only on the final result of a film. “I’m not saying you were wrong in your analysis. You were mostly right. And trust me, we are aware of all of it,” Dulquer wrote.

The actor went on to explain that several factors can affect a film even when the team tries to do everything correctly. He also pointed out that hundreds of people are involved in making a film. “It takes 2-300 people to make a film. It’s never easy. Never simple,” he said.

Dulquer further stated that no actor or production house deliberately wants to make a bad film or make mistakes. He also made it clear that he would continue to support his team. “I’ll always stand by my team, and if you want to blame someone, you can blame me,” the actor added.

I’m Game was originally planned as an Onam release and was expected to clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The film was later postponed to September.

The release also faced complaints about delayed content and screening issues. Several viewers on X claimed that shows were cancelled, while some Telugu, Tamil and Hindi screenings faced delays on the release day. One user called the last-minute DCP deliveries and cancelled shows “unprofessional behaviour from the makers”.

Produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films, I’m Game also stars Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.