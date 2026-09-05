ETV Bharat / entertainment

I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Sees Drop, Total Nears Rs 15 Cr

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game has seen a drop in its box office collection on the third day. The fantasy thriller had a better second day after opening with Rs 5.40 crore, but its Saturday numbers have started on a slower note. The film has collected Rs 1.65 crore so far on Day 3.

I’m Game Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk’s latest live figures, I’m Game has earned Rs 1.65 crore net in India on Day 3 so far. The film had collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 2, taking its collection to Rs 10.30 crore after two days.

With the latest numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 11.95 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 14 crore.

The film is currently running across 1,852 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 32.9% on Saturday so far. These are live figures and the final Day 3 collection is expected to be higher once the night shows are added.

Can I’m Game Recover On Sunday?