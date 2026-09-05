I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Sees Drop, Total Nears Rs 15 Cr
Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game witnesses a slowdown on Day 3 after a stronger second day, with the film now looking towards Sunday for a boost.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game has seen a drop in its box office collection on the third day. The fantasy thriller had a better second day after opening with Rs 5.40 crore, but its Saturday numbers have started on a slower note. The film has collected Rs 1.65 crore so far on Day 3.
I’m Game Box Office Collection Day 3
According to industry tracker Sacnilk’s latest live figures, I’m Game has earned Rs 1.65 crore net in India on Day 3 so far. The film had collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 2, taking its collection to Rs 10.30 crore after two days.
With the latest numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 11.95 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 14 crore.
The film is currently running across 1,852 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 32.9% on Saturday so far. These are live figures and the final Day 3 collection is expected to be higher once the night shows are added.
Can I’m Game Recover On Sunday?
The drop in Day 3 collection will be something to watch as I’m Game enters the second half of its opening weekend. The film could see some improvement during the Saturday night shows, depending on audience response. Sunday will also be important for the movie, as a strong weekend finish could help it maintain its box office run in the coming days.
The fantasy thriller has been getting audiences interested with its unusual storyline and Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema. However, the film is also competing with several other movies in theatres.
About I’m Game
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game is a fantasy thriller led by Dulquer Salmaan. The film was released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on September 3, 2026.
The story follows Dan John, played by Dulquer. He is a wealthy man who enjoys taking risks and makes money through sports betting. Instead of depending on luck, Dan uses a mathematical algorithm to decide his bets.
His life changes when the system that once helped him starts working against him. This leads to a series of unexpected events that push Dan into a difficult situation.
The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha, Shyamaprasad and Parth Tiwari in key roles.
Produced by Wayfarer Films, I’m Game marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. The film will now look to the Sunday shows to improve its first-weekend numbers.