I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Shows Growth, Nears Rs 10 Crore
Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game shows growth on Day 2. The film is now on the verge of crossing the Rs 10 Crore mark.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game is showing better growth on its second day in theatres. After opening with Rs 5.40 crore on Day 1, the fantasy thriller has continued its run with a stronger response on Friday. The film has collected Rs 3.25 crore so far on Day 2, taking its total collection in India to Rs 8.65 crore.
I’m Game Box Office Collection Day 2
According to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, I’m Game has earned Rs 3.25 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film had collected Rs 5.40 crore on its opening day. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 8.65 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 10.19 crore.
The film is currently running across 1,891 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 38.5% so far on Friday. The Day 2 figures are still live and are expected to change by the end of the day. The final collection for the second day will give a clearer picture of the film’s performance during its opening weekend.
Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Shows Growth On Day 2
I’m Game opened in theatres on September 3 and recorded a decent start at the box office. The film has now shown improvement on its second day compared to its opening-day performance.
The fantasy thriller marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema. His previous Malayalam release was King of Kotha, which arrived in theatres in 2023.
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game has been released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film has created interest among Dulquer’s fans, especially because of its unusual story and fantasy elements.
The film will now depend on its weekend performance. If the movie continues to attract audiences on Saturday and Sunday, its overall first-weekend collection could see a further rise.
About I’m Game
I’m Game follows Dan John, played by Dulquer Salmaan. He is a wealthy and carefree man who likes to take risks and make easy money through sports betting. However, Dan does not depend only on luck. He uses a mathematical algorithm to decide his bets. His life takes a major turn when the system that helped him make money starts working against him. The film then takes Dan through a series of unexpected events as things around him begin to fall apart.
Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the cast includes Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha, Shyamaprasad and Parth Tiwari. Produced by Wayfarer Films, I’m Game hit theatres on September 3, 2026.