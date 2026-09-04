ETV Bharat / entertainment

I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Shows Growth, Nears Rs 10 Crore

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game is showing better growth on its second day in theatres. After opening with Rs 5.40 crore on Day 1, the fantasy thriller has continued its run with a stronger response on Friday. The film has collected Rs 3.25 crore so far on Day 2, taking its total collection in India to Rs 8.65 crore.

I’m Game Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, I’m Game has earned Rs 3.25 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film had collected Rs 5.40 crore on its opening day. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 8.65 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 10.19 crore.

The film is currently running across 1,891 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 38.5% so far on Friday. The Day 2 figures are still live and are expected to change by the end of the day. The final collection for the second day will give a clearer picture of the film’s performance during its opening weekend.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Shows Growth On Day 2