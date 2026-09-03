I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Starts Slow, Earns Less Than Rs 5 Cr
Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game opens slowly, earning less than Rs 5 crore on Day 1 so far. The fantasy action thriller faces strong competition.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam comeback film I’m Game has opened in theatres today, August 3. The fantasy action thriller, directed by Nahas Hidhayath, has started its box office journey on a slow note, collecting less than Rs 5 crore in India. Despite the buzz around Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema, the film has recorded a modest collection on its opening day.
I’m Game Box Office Collection Day 1
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, I’m Game has collected Rs 2 crore net in India on Day 1 so far. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 2.36 crore.
The film is running across 2,309 shows in India and has recorded an overall occupancy of 36.6% so far. However, these numbers are not final and may change as the day progresses. The final Day 1 collection is expected to be available by the end of the day.
The Malayalam version has performed the best among all language versions. It has earned around Rs 1.60 crore from 1,466 shows. The Telugu version has collected around Rs 0.33 crore, while the Hindi version has earned around Rs 0.07 crore so far.
The opening is important for I’m Game as it marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha, which was released in 2023.
Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Faces Competition
I’m Game has arrived in theatres at a time when several other films are already competing for audiences. The list includes Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, Hanuman Ansh, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Insidious, Awarapan 2 and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.
The competition is set to become tougher with the arrival of Mirzapur: The Movie on September 4. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu in key roles.
It remains to be seen whether I’m Game can improve its collection over the weekend and recover from its slow opening.
What Is I’m Game About?
I’m Game follows Dan John, played by Dulquer Salmaan. He is a rich and arrogant gambler who uses mathematical calculations to win big in sports betting.
His life changes after a serious accident. Following a transplant, Dan gets another man’s hand. He soon discovers that the hand appears to have a mind of its own.
The hand belongs to Vignesh “Vicky” Das, an aspiring cricketer played by Antony Varghese. It seeks revenge against the people who wronged Vicky and pulls Dan into dangerous situations.
Dulquer’s character must also face David Abraham, played by Mysskin, while dealing with his relationship with Isha, his physiotherapist and lover, played by Kayadu Lohar.
I’m Game Cast And Crew
Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film features Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir and Parth Tiwari in important roles.
I’m Game has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer. Chaman Chakko has handled the editing.