ETV Bharat / entertainment

I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Starts Slow, Earns Less Than Rs 5 Cr

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam comeback film I’m Game has opened in theatres today, August 3. The fantasy action thriller, directed by Nahas Hidhayath, has started its box office journey on a slow note, collecting less than Rs 5 crore in India. Despite the buzz around Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema, the film has recorded a modest collection on its opening day.

I’m Game Box Office Collection Day 1

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, I’m Game has collected Rs 2 crore net in India on Day 1 so far. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 2.36 crore.

The film is running across 2,309 shows in India and has recorded an overall occupancy of 36.6% so far. However, these numbers are not final and may change as the day progresses. The final Day 1 collection is expected to be available by the end of the day.

The Malayalam version has performed the best among all language versions. It has earned around Rs 1.60 crore from 1,466 shows. The Telugu version has collected around Rs 0.33 crore, while the Hindi version has earned around Rs 0.07 crore so far.

The opening is important for I’m Game as it marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha, which was released in 2023.

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