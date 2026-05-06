Dulquer Salmaan Calls Parents Mammootty-Sulfath 'Timeless And Eternal' On Their 47th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan shares a heartfelt anniversary wish for parents Mammootty and Sulfath as they celebrate 47 years of marriage, calling them "timeless and eternal."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 6, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary on May 6. On this special occasion, their son and actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartfelt post on social media, calling his parents his "favourite couple".
Taking to Instagram, Dulquer posted a couple of adorable pictures of his parents and wrote a touching message. His caption read, “Timeless and eternal! Wishing my favourite couple the happiest anniversary (followed by two heart-eyed emojis)!”
Soon after the post was dropped, fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes. One user wrote, “Happy Anniversary, sir and madam,” while another commented, “Classic couple forever!”
In the pictures shared by Dulquer, Mammootty and Sulfath are seen sitting close together and smiling warmly at the camera. The couple looks relaxed and happy, dressed in simple yet elegant outfits. Their natural chemistry and comfort with each other stand out, making the moment feel heartwarming.
Mammootty and Sulfath tied the knot in 1979 and have remained one of the most admired couples in the Malayalam film industry. Despite Mammootty’s long and busy career in cinema, the couple has always maintained a strong and private family life, often setting relationship goals for many.
On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is now focusing on his return to Malayalam cinema. His last Malayalam release, King of Kotha, received mixed reactions from audiences. However, the actor is now gearing up for his upcoming project, I'm Game. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film has already completed its shoot and is expected to release during the Onam season on August 20. Interestingly, this film will mark Dulquer’s return to Malayalam films after a gap of three years.