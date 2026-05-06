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Dulquer Salmaan Calls Parents Mammootty-Sulfath 'Timeless And Eternal' On Their 47th Wedding Anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan Calls Parents Mammootty-Sulfath 'Timeless And Eternal' On Their 47th Wedding Anniversary ( Photo: IANS, IG )

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary on May 6. On this special occasion, their son and actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartfelt post on social media, calling his parents his "favourite couple". Taking to Instagram, Dulquer posted a couple of adorable pictures of his parents and wrote a touching message. His caption read, “Timeless and eternal! Wishing my favourite couple the happiest anniversary (followed by two heart-eyed emojis)!” Soon after the post was dropped, fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes. One user wrote, “Happy Anniversary, sir and madam,” while another commented, “Classic couple forever!”