Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara Trailer Out After Allu Arjun Released It Grand Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad
The trailer for Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, and Shruti Haasan, is now available on digital platforms following its grand release at the pre-release event in Hyderabad.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 16, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: On Saturday, November 15, the Aakasamlo Oka Tara team held its grand pre-release event at JRC Convention Centre here in the city. Allu Arjun attended as the chief guest. Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan and the whole team attended the grand event. In the presence of hundreds of fans, Allu Arjun unveiled the film's theatrical trailer. However, the digital release of the AOT trailer was postponed until today.
The makers released the trailer digitally on November 16, just four days before the film's release on November 20. AOT trailer was screened only for the people present at the event. Those who were there got to see it. Initially, the makers had announced that it would come out on YouTube at 7 PM on Saturday. However, Aakasamlo Oka Tara trailer actually arrived at 12:30 PM on Monday.
Aakasamlo Oka Tara trailer focuses on the emotional core of the film, which centers on a village girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut and the man who stands behind her dream.
The story follows Kalpana, played by Satvika Veeravalli, who dreams beyond her capacity and horizon. As seen in the trailer, coming from rural India with her broken English, when she first says that she wants to become an astronaut, the whole classroom erupts in laughter. While everyone doubts her ability, Dulquer as Krishna believes in Kalpana and her dream to touch the sky. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer also showcases Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role.
Meanwhile, at the AOT pre-release event, Allu Arjun praised Dulquer’s film choices and called the story wonderful. He said the film is about making every woman’s dream come true.
The film is directed by Pavan Sadineni. Dulquer Salmaan plays Krishna. Debutante Satvika Veeravalli plays Kalpana, also called Ammulu, who is a bright girl from a conservative village family who wants to become an astronaut. Shruti Haasan plays an important role as Rohini in the film.
The film is produced by Lightbox Media, in association with Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema. Music for AOT is scored by GV Prakash Kumar.
The film will hit big screens on November 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. On the same day, it will clash with Mammootty and Dhanush's OM.