ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara Trailer Out After Allu Arjun Released It Grand Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

Aakasamlo Oka Tara Trailer Out ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: On Saturday, November 15, the Aakasamlo Oka Tara team held its grand pre-release event at JRC Convention Centre here in the city. Allu Arjun attended as the chief guest. Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan and the whole team attended the grand event. In the presence of hundreds of fans, Allu Arjun unveiled the film's theatrical trailer. However, the digital release of the AOT trailer was postponed until today.

The makers released the trailer digitally on November 16, just four days before the film's release on November 20. AOT trailer was screened only for the people present at the event. Those who were there got to see it. Initially, the makers had announced that it would come out on YouTube at 7 PM on Saturday. However, Aakasamlo Oka Tara trailer actually arrived at 12:30 PM on Monday.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara trailer focuses on the emotional core of the film, which centers on a village girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut and the man who stands behind her dream. The story follows Kalpana, played by Satvika Veeravalli, who dreams beyond her capacity and horizon. As seen in the trailer, coming from rural India with her broken English, when she first says that she wants to become an astronaut, the whole classroom erupts in laughter. While everyone doubts her ability, Dulquer as Krishna believes in Kalpana and her dream to touch the sky. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer also showcases Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role.