ETV Bharat / entertainment

Duet Trailer: Sidhant Gupta Leads Sheetal Menon's Tale Of Estranged Brothers, Loss And Hope

Duet is set to premiere on July 30 on Spotify. It will mark the platform’s first-ever short film release. ( Photo: Special arrangement )

Hyderabad: The trailer for filmmaker Sheetal Menon directed short film Duet was unveiled on Monday. Starring Sidhant Gupta, the two-minute glimpse allows a peek inside Menon’s sensitive and beautifully crafted world built on grief, love, and reconciliation. The core theme of the short is how profound human connection can be forged even in the darkest moments. Going by the trailer, Duet is story of two estranged brothers with the pandemic serving as the backdrop. When one brother dies suddenly, a grieving pianist, played by Sidhant is forced to confront his emotions. The sense of loss and memories of their fractured relationship sets him on a journey of healing. Produced by Getaway Pictures, Duet is written by Arpita Chatterjee and Menon, who also conceived the story. It is backed by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar. Reflecting on the film's release, Menon in a statement said she has always been drawn to stories that explore emotions people often struggle to express.