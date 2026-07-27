Duet Trailer: Sidhant Gupta Leads Sheetal Menon's Tale Of Estranged Brothers, Loss And Hope
Sheetal Menon's Duet starring Sidhant Gupta follows a grieving pianist's journey after the loss of his estranged brother.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 27, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer for filmmaker Sheetal Menon directed short film Duet was unveiled on Monday. Starring Sidhant Gupta, the two-minute glimpse allows a peek inside Menon’s sensitive and beautifully crafted world built on grief, love, and reconciliation. The core theme of the short is how profound human connection can be forged even in the darkest moments.
Going by the trailer, Duet is story of two estranged brothers with the pandemic serving as the backdrop. When one brother dies suddenly, a grieving pianist, played by Sidhant is forced to confront his emotions. The sense of loss and memories of their fractured relationship sets him on a journey of healing.
Produced by Getaway Pictures, Duet is written by Arpita Chatterjee and Menon, who also conceived the story. It is backed by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.
Reflecting on the film's release, Menon in a statement said she has always been drawn to stories that explore emotions people often struggle to express.
"After a long wait, it’s naturally a moment of joy to finally share Duet with audiences. At the same time, it’s difficult to fully take in this moment without acknowledging the heaviness of the times we are living through, which makes any personal milestone feel smaller. More than anything, this release belongs to the many people who believed in this film and help bring it to life and I’m grateful that our collective effort can finally find its audience," she said.
Sidhant who was earlier seen in Black Warrant described Duet as a story about finding light after darkness. "Some people are stuck beyond measure, beyond any help. Duet begins in that beyond and very sensitively brings you to light," he said.
Nambiar in a statement said that films like Duet is a reminder that even in our moments of grief, human connection has a way of finding us. "It's a deeply personal narrative by Sheetal," said Nambiar.
Sidhant aside, Sayani Gupta and Puja Sarup will also feature in the film.
The creative team behind Duet includes cinematographer Siddharth Srinivasan, editor Prakash Kurup, production designer Sushmita Prahalkar and sound designer Moinak Bose. Australia-based composer Sid Acharya has created the score which also includes original works from internationally acclaimed pianist-composers.
Duet is set to premiere on July 30 on Spotify. It will mark the platform’s first-ever short film release. Simultaneously, the short will be avaialble on Getaway Pictures YouTube channel.