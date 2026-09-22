ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is Dua Lipa's Training Season About? Inside Her 15th Billion-Stream Song On Love, Dating & Knowing Your Worth

Hyderabad: Dua Lipa’s song, Training Season, has crossed one billion streams on Spotify. The song, released as part of her third studio album Radical Optimism, is now the 15th song by the singer to reach the milestone on the streaming platform.

But beyond the numbers, Training Season stands out for its message about knowing your worth, having clear standards in love and refusing to settle for the wrong person.

What Is Dua Lipa’s Training Season About?

Training Season is about being tired of relationships where one person has to teach the other how to communicate, show respect or behave in a relationship. Through the song, Dua Lipa talks about reaching a point where she no longer wants to spend time helping someone become the partner she wants.

The idea came from the singer’s own dating experiences. In an earlier interaction with a webloid, Lipa said that the song was inspired by a series of disappointing dates. After one particularly bad experience, she went to the studio the next morning and told her co-writers, including Caroline Ailin and Tobias Jesso Jr., that “training season is over.” That statement became the central idea of the song.

For Lipa, the message is that she does not want to train or change someone to make a relationship work. A person who enters her life should already know how to treat their partner with respect and communicate properly.