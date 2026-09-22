What Is Dua Lipa's Training Season About? Inside Her 15th Billion-Stream Song On Love, Dating & Knowing Your Worth
Dua Lipa's Training Season crosses one billion Spotify streams, becoming her 15th song to reach the milestone.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dua Lipa’s song, Training Season, has crossed one billion streams on Spotify. The song, released as part of her third studio album Radical Optimism, is now the 15th song by the singer to reach the milestone on the streaming platform.
But beyond the numbers, Training Season stands out for its message about knowing your worth, having clear standards in love and refusing to settle for the wrong person.
What Is Dua Lipa’s Training Season About?
Training Season is about being tired of relationships where one person has to teach the other how to communicate, show respect or behave in a relationship. Through the song, Dua Lipa talks about reaching a point where she no longer wants to spend time helping someone become the partner she wants.
The idea came from the singer’s own dating experiences. In an earlier interaction with a webloid, Lipa said that the song was inspired by a series of disappointing dates. After one particularly bad experience, she went to the studio the next morning and told her co-writers, including Caroline Ailin and Tobias Jesso Jr., that “training season is over.” That statement became the central idea of the song.
For Lipa, the message is that she does not want to train or change someone to make a relationship work. A person who enters her life should already know how to treat their partner with respect and communicate properly.
A Song About Knowing Your Worth
The song also reflects a change in Lipa’s own outlook. Training Season is not only about finding the right partner but also about understanding what she wants from a relationship.
The singer has spoken about reaching a stage where she feels more confident about herself and her expectations from love. Instead of accepting less or trying to fix an emotionally immature partner, she wants someone who can meet her at the same level.
This made the song relatable to many listeners, especially those who have experienced relationships where they felt they were doing all the emotional work.
Why Is Training Season So Popular?
Training Season also received a boost from social media trends, with listeners using the song while talking about dating, self-worth and wanting a mature relationship. Its message about setting boundaries helped the track find a new audience online. The song’s latest milestone now puts it among 15 Dua Lipa tracks that have crossed one billion Spotify streams.
Her billion-stream list includes major hits such as Don’t Start Now, Levitating, New Rules, IDGAF and Break My Heart. Her collaborations, including One Kiss with Calvin Harris and Cold Heart with Elton John, have also reached the milestone.